The Macon County High School football team continued to challenge itself in its final preseason action.
The Tigers faced Class 6A program Hendersonville and Division II-Class AA defending state champion Christ Presbyterian Academy in the Industrial Bowl Jamboree, which was held last Friday evening at Pat Parker Memorial Field.
“We were anxious to see our guys get a little push back,” Macon County head coach Kyle Shoulders said. “We got that tonight and saw how they responded. You’re talking about Hendersonville and CPA. I would venture to say that CPA may be a top five or 10 team in all classification in the state. Hendersonville is going to be a solid team as well.
“We’ve not played any cupcakes up until this point. We hope it pay dividends.”
The Lions have appeared in three consecutive state championship games, winning state titles in 2018 and 2020. CPA is a five-time state champion and three-time state runner-up.
Hendersonville has qualified for the playoffs in 11 of the last 13 years and has finished as the state runner-up four times — in 1998, 2001, 2010 and 2013.
The Tigers also scrimmaged Friendship Christian — a three-time state champion (in 2011, 2012 and 2017) and two-time state runner-up — and Rhea County. Rhea County is a Class 5A program that is coached by former Macon County High head coach Mark Pemberton and has twice finished as the state runner-up.
“I feel like we’ve continuously improved,” Shoulders said. “There’s still some spots to work on.”
On the fourth play of the two-quarter scrimmage with Hendersonville, Commando senior Torin Brooks intercepted a Braydee Brooks pass.
Hendersonville then mounted a 14-play, 75-yard scoring drive.
On a fourth-and-7 play, Commando senior Ellis Ellis carried the football, stiff-arming a Tiger defender to break free before racing along the visiting sideline for a 39-yard touchdown.
Senior Thomas Matchell split the uprights with the successful point-after touchdown (PAT) kick.
On the final play of the first quarter, Macon County junior Hayden Wix recovered a Hendersonville fumble, setting up freshman teammate Gabe Borders’ 36-yard touchdown run on the next play.
Junior Bryson Higgins successfully added the PAT to tie the contest.
With each team’s junior varsity players in the game in the second quarter, Hendersonville retook the lead with 1.3 seconds remaining, when Matchell hit a 23-yard field-goal attempt.
That was set up by junior quarterback Sam Corson’s 20-yard pass to sophomore Reagan O’Bryan.
“There were some mistakes here and there,” Shoulders said. “We’ll look at the film. There’s things to correct and fix. That’s an all-season progression.
“I was pleased with how our guys competed and came out. I felt like they felt good out there and felt confident.”
Then, approximately an hour later, the Tigers faced CPA, which scored the first 28 points.
The Lions’ first touchdown came on a quick pass from Thomas Vaccaro to Reid Williford, who sped up the left sideline for a 42-yard score.
The second scoring drive consisted of seven plays and covered 60 yards, capped by Tripp Lodge’s 5-yard touchdown run.
Macon County responded by marching into CPA territory, thanks to senior fullback Brody Clariday’s 9-yard carry and completions of 12 and 11 yards from Brooks to senior wide receiver Cameron Houston.
However, it ended with Drew Webster’s interception at the 2 yard line.
Then, on the final play of the first quarter, Vaccaro completed a 95-yard touchdown pass to London Humphreys.
“I don’t know that it’s conducive to sit an hour and go back and play,” Shoulders said.
The Lions’ final touchdown came at the end of a nine-play, 70-yard march.
Crews Law reached the end zone on a 2-yard run.
Macon County scored on the contest’s final possession, covering 70 yards in nine plays.
Freshman Zach Borders ripped off a 32-yard run to the 1 yard line, setting up classmate Luke Gammon’s 1-yard quarterback sneak.
Higgins’ PAT capped the evening.
“It’s tough,” Shoulders said of playing Hendersonville and CPA. “It’s tough on everybody, but we wanted to challenge our guys.
“That was a huge challenge. CPA is probably the best football team we’ll see all year. They’d probably beat any team in Class 4A football.”
Tiger senior wingback/linebacker Landon Colter was held out of action on Friday night but is expected to play on Friday when Macon County opens the regular season by hosting East Robertson, which is led by Ole Miss commitment Taylor Groves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.