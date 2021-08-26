The Macon County Junior High football squad wasted no time in taking control on Saturday night against Prescott South Middle School en route to a 32-0 victory at Pat Parker Memorial Field.
The Tigers — who extended their winning streak to 13 games — scored on their first three possessions in taking a 24-0 halftime lead over the Bulldogs to run their season record to 3-0.
After winning the coin toss and deferring to start the game, the Tigers forced a punt and steadily drove downfield using a mix of run and pass. Macon County faced a critical fourth-and-3 from the Prescott 13 yard line on the drive, but quarterback Matthew Wheeley, on a called run, not only picked up the first down but found the end zone to give the Tigers their first touchdown.
Elijah Warren added the two-point conversion run to make the score 8-0.
Macon County then blocked a punt on Prescott South’s second possession, and Wheeley went back to work, breaking another run, going 45 yards for the score with 5:04 left in the first half.
Warren again added the two-point conversion as the Tigers pushed their advantage to 16-0.
While the offense controlled the ball, the Tiger defense did its part, keeping Prescott South from finding any measure of offense on the ground or through the air.
Macon County got one more possession in first half and took full advantage of it. Warren found the end zone from 4 yards out with 50.7 seconds to go in the half.
Then, Cooper Carlisle added the two-point conversion run as the Tigers took a three-score lead into halftime.
While the running game was strong, the passing game contributed for the Tigers as well.
Wheeley completed throws to Braylon Marshall, Tre McClain and Carlisle to help balance the offense.
“We haven’t really thrown the football well the last couple of weeks,” Macon County head coach Coty Jett said. “I don’t know if it was just nervousness. Obviously, we have a new quarterback, but he settled down and was able to throw the ball pretty well. He had some completions, and made good reads, and then had a couple of good runs when he had to.”
Macon County’s only slip-up in the game came in the third quarter when the Tigers lost a fumble. However, the defense quickly made up for that as John Paul Harris stripped the football and recovered it at the 18 yard line.
The Tigers’ final touchdown came when McClain scored on a 9-yard touchdown run with 1:02 left in the third quarter.
Bradyn Hasse added the two-point conversion run to account for the final margin.
Reserves played in the fourth quarter for the Tigers, with the highlight coming when Markus Jones picked off a Prescott South pass to stop a Bulldog progression.
“Defensively, we just continued to do what we’ve been able to do the last couple of games, and that’s just playing good defense and forcing them to punt or turn the ball back over to us,” Jett said.
Macon County travels to Baxter to face Upperman in a battle of unbeaten teams Thursday night.
