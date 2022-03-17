The Macon County Tigers open baseball season this week and feature plenty of pitching depth as one of the keys to the 2022 season.
According to Coach Jason Hudson, “We have about 10 kids we’re going to throw this year varsity.”
Hudson listed sophomores Jacob Hunt and Braxton Lloyd as currently being at the top of the rotation.
There are several other pitchers who will see time on the mound this season, including seniors Oakley Stinson, Dawson Shrum, Thomas Herbert and Noah Hix.
Juniors Ely Malo and Nate Green could also see time on the hill, as well as sophomore Hunter Patterson and freshman Braylon Flowers.
“I think our pitchers have the ability to throw strikes. I don’t have really a dominant No. 1 that’s going to trot out there and throw 90 iles per hour, but I like our staff as a whole. We’ve got guys that can come in and throw quality innings,” Hudson said. “I don’t know if we have that one guy that can go seven innings, but I like our guys coming in and throwing strikes and changings speeds.”
The Tigers’ lineup will probably vary in some shape or form depending on who is pitching on any particular day. Although the Tigers have seven seniors on this year’s team, Hudson said some of them don’t have a lot of varsity experience.
Behind the plate, freshman Caden Woodard and sophomore Carson Dalton are vying for the spot, according to Hudson.
At first base, Stinson could hold down the spot, and Herbert could see time there as well.
The Tigers have three players in the mix at second base — Hicks, Patterson and Flowers.
Lloyd will primarily man the shortstop position for Macon County, while Patterson and Flowers will be the backups there.
Malo is the scheduled starter at third base for Macon County.
In the outfield, Landon Colter will be the primary left fielder, while Herbert will play center field and Green will man right field. Other outfielders who could get into the playing time mix include Hunt, Jordan Rogers, Landon Warner and Tyler Gregory.
As for what the Tigers’ strengths will be, Hudson is hopeful that speed and defense can be Macon County’s calling card.
“We have pretty good team speed. I think we’ll be able to use that to our advantage,” Hudson said. “With our hitting, there’s a lot of factors that go into that. Our district pretty loaded right now, so I’m not sure yet about the hitting part. I think defensively we’ll be solid, no matter what lineup we end up going with from game to game.”
The Tigers were scheduled to open the season with a home game at Cumberland County on Monday, followed by a road trip there on Tuesday. Macon County is scheduled to play in the Spring Break Classic at Portland later in the week, taking on White House on Thursday, Portand on Friday and East Robertson on Saturday.
