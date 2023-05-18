BAXTER — The Macon County High School baseball team concluded its season with a 10-9 loss to Livingston Academy in a District 7-3A Tournament game played at Upperman High School on May 9.
The Tigers opened the tournament with a 5-0 win over Cumberland County on May 4 but fell into the loser’s bracket with a 14-4 loss to Upperman one day later.
Macon County bounced back with an 11-3 win over DeKalb County on May 6.
The Tigers captured wins over 6-2 and 5-3 in the two teams’ regular-season meetings.
Sophomore Braylon Flowers picked up the complete-game victory in their postseason clash.
Flowers allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits, walked one and struck out eight.
Macon County scored in each of its final five turns at-bat, including a three-run fourth and five-run fifth.
Tiger junior Jordan Rogers led the team with three hits (including a double), two runs and two runs batted in.
Senior teammate Nate Green had two hits, scored three runs and drove in a run.
Freshman Hayden Dean also had two hits (including a double), scored a run and drove in a run.
• Then, Macon County remained alive with an 8-2 victory over Stone Memorial on May 8.
Leading 3-1, the Tigers erupted for three runs in the top of the fifth.
It was Macon County’s second win in three meetings against Stone Memorial this season, including a 5-4 victory on April 17 and an 8-6 loss one day later.
Tiger junior Jacob Hunt pitched the first five innings of the elimination game, allowing an unearned run on two hits. He struck out eight and did not issue a base on balls.
Hunt improved to 6-2, and he concluded the season with 0.44 earned-run average, allowing just four earned runs over 63 innings. He walked 10 batters while striking out 97.
Classmate Braxton Lloyd came on to toss two scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out three.
Flowers had three hits (including a double) and scored three runs, while senior Ely Malo finished with two hits, scored a run and drove in two.
Dean singled, doubled, scored twice and drove in a run, and both Rogers and sophomore Hayes Polston provided run-scoring hits as well.
• The loss to Livingston Academy was Macon County’s fourth of the season, having suffered setbacks of 2-1, 8-3 and 8-1 to the Wildcats during the regular season.
Hunt also pitched 32/3 scoreless innings in that contest, allowing two hits while striking out seven.
However, the Tiger pitching staff combined to allow six walks and to hit two batters.
Lloyd provided three hits (including a double) and scored twice.
Rogers, Green and freshman Matthew Wheeley also doubled in the contest, and both Flowers and sophomore Hayes Polston singled. Flowers reached base three times, also drawing two walks.
Livingston Academy suffered a 14-4 loss to Upperman in last Tuesday’s championship game, and the Wildcats then played three games in the double-elimination regional tournament, opening up with a 1-0 win over Tullahoma last Friday.
That was followed by Saturday’s 15-4 loss to Upperman, their fifth loss to the Bees this season.
Livingston Academy ended its season with a 2-0 loss to Lincoln County later on Saturday.
Macon County ended its season with a 17-11 record.
The Tigers lose three seniors — Green, Malo and Landon Warner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.