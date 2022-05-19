BAXTER — The Macon County High School baseball squad ended its season with a 2-1 loss to DeKalb County on May 10 in a District 7-3A Tournament loser’s bracket contest played at Upperman High School.
The Tigers handed DeKalb County a 4-1 loss just one day earlier.
When the two teams met during the regular season, Macon County claimed a 2-1 win in Lafayette on March 28 before suffering a 13-9 loss when they met in Smithville one day later.
In the fourth meeting, DeKalb County scored a run in the first, but Tiger junior Ely Malo singled in senior Oakley Stinson in the third inning.
The score remained tied until DeKalb County produced the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh.
Macon County sophomore Hunter Patterson went the distance on the mound, allowing one earned run on four hits. The right-hander walked one batter and struck out two.
All seven of the Tiger hits were singles, with senior Dawson Shrum and freshman Soup Woodard providing two each. Malo, junior Nate Green and senior Thomas Herbert also singled.
Macon County ended its season with a 13-16 record and loses seven seniors — Shrum, Stinson, Sam Adams, Braydee Brooks, Landon Colter, Noah Hix and Thomas Herbert.
• In the previous day’s clash between the two teams, Tiger senior Jacob Hunt tossed a complete-game five-hitter in Macon County’s 4-1 win.
Hunt allowed one earned run, walked two and struck out two.
The Tigers scored all of their runs in the bottom of the third.
Sophomore Braxton Lloyd had two hits and scored a run, and Green, sophomore Jordan Rogers and freshman Braylon Flowers also crossed the plate.
Green, Hix, Malo, Stinson and Woodard all had hit. Woodard drove in two runs, and Malo drove in one.
• Later that evening, Macon County fell into the loser’s bracket with a 5-0 loss to Upperman.
The Tigers suffered losses of 5-1 and 6-0 when the two teams met in Baxter on April 12.
In the third meeting, Macon County managed just three hits, a double from Flowers and singles by Lloyd and Stinson.
Eli Huddleston pitched 52/3 innings for the Bees, allowing one walk while striking out nine.
The Tigers struck out 11 times in the contest.
Lloyd had a complete-game effort, allowing three earned runs on nine hits. The right-hander walked two and struck out three.
Huddleston also had two hits and scored two runs, and teammate Carter Shanks finished with two hits, two runs scored and two runs batted in.
