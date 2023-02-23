LIVINGSTON — The Macon County High School boys basketball team was eliminated with a 70-39 loss at No. 2 seed Livingston Academy in last Friday evening’s District 7-3A Tournament quarterfinal round.

It was the third meeting between the two teams, with the Wildcats winning the regular-season contests by scores of 57-36 and 55-36.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.