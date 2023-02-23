LIVINGSTON — The Macon County High School boys basketball team was eliminated with a 70-39 loss at No. 2 seed Livingston Academy in last Friday evening’s District 7-3A Tournament quarterfinal round.
It was the third meeting between the two teams, with the Wildcats winning the regular-season contests by scores of 57-36 and 55-36.
The Tigers ended the season by dropping their final 15 games.
Macon County loses two seniors, Jackson Hogin and Cole Owens.
Winners of quarterfinal games earned a spot in the Region 4-3A Tournament.
Livingston also moved on to Monday’s district semifinal round, facing No. 3 seed Upperman. Semifinal winners were slated to face off in Tuesday night’s championship game.
