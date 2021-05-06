The Macon County High School baseball team took an early lead but was unable to maintain it in a 9-6 loss to visiting DeKalb County on April 27.
Macon County was hindered by five errors, two walks and three hit batsmen.
Macon County scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Junior Oakley Stinson doubled in seniors Isaac Meador and Hayden Blankenship, and sophomore Ely Malo singled to drive in Stinson.
Each team scored a run in the second inning, with Meador hitting a home run.
However, DeKalb County erupted for eight runs over the final three frames, tying the contest with a three-run fifth.
Macon County retook the lead as Stinson singled in two runs in the bottom of the fifth.
DeKalb County pulled back to within a run by producing one run in the sixth and then surged in front with a four-run seventh. A walk, an error and ahit batsman aided the seventh-inning rally.
Meador finished with four of the team’s 11 hits and scored three runs. Stinson had three hits and drove in four runs, and Blankenship produced two hits.
Macon County struck out 11 times.
Macon County freshman left-hander Jacob Hunt pitched four-plus innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on two hits. He walked one and struck out six.
Meador tossed the final three frames, allowing five runs (two earned) on five hits. The right-hander walked one and struck out two.
The Tigers concluded district play with a 4-6 mark in 8-AA.
- Macon County rebounded with a 16-1, five-inning victory at Jackson County on Friday evening.
The two teams played in Lafayette to open the season on March 15, with the Tigers rolling to a 21-0 win. Then, they played in Jackson County’s Alex Cassetty Classic on April 10, with Macon County claiming a 6-2 win in that contest.
In Friday’s third game, the Tigers (13-13) erupted for six runs in the third inning and reeled off eight more in the fourth.
Malo reached on a second-inning error and scored when sophomore Nate Green successfully laid down a squeeze bunt. Green eventually scored thanks to a wild pitch.
Macon County junior Dawson Shrum singled in two runs in the third, and Blankenship also singled in a run during the inning. Senior Ty Lowhorn was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and both Meador and junior Landon Colter drew bases-loaded walks to force in runs.
Both Shrum and senior Eli Woodard doubled in two runs in the fourth, and Green doubled in a run as well. Sophomore Landon Warner singled in a fourth-inning run, and juniors Sam Adams and Noah Hix drew bases-loaded walks to force in runs.
Stinson pitched the first three innings of hitless baseball, allowing one walk while striking out four batters.
Freshman Braxton Lloyd pitched the final two innings, scattering four hits. The right-hander walked one and struck out three.
The Tigers open play in the District 8-AA Tournament with a contest against Smith County on Thursday afternoon at 4:30 at DeKalb County High School.
