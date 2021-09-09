The Macon County High School boys golf team captured a victory in a three-team match played against Station Camp and Beech last Thursday afternoon at Macon County Golf Course.
The Tigers finished 11 strokes better than the second-place Bison, who were 12 shots in front of the Buccaneers.
Macon County freshman Maddox Crowder was the medalist, shooting 67, and his classmate, Coltin Jenkins, posted a 77.
Bo Morgan — a region qualifier as an individual a year ago — led Beech with a round of 77, and teammate Michael Charles posted a 79.
Tristan Grenead’s 74 led the Buccaneers.
In girls play, Beech’s girls were victorious, finishing 11 strokes better than Macon County thanks to Tessa Myers’ round of 76.
Macon County freshmen Mattie Goad and Kamryn Vester shot 91 and 93, respectively.
Station Camp senior golfer Lynn Lim — a Vanderbilt University commitment — competed as an individual and was the medalist, shooting 68.
Lim helped the Lady Bison program win the past three Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA) Large Class state championships, and she finished as the state runner-up as a freshman, won the individual state title as a sophomore and placed third last fall as a junior.
