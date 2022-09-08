Gabe Borders

Gabe Borders rushed for 149 yards against Dekalb County and had 56 receiving yards during the Macon County Tigers’ 21-13 win last Thursday in Smithville.

 Chris Lewis/Macon County Times

Due to a shortage in referees, some prep football games are being played on Thursday nights, and that was the case for the Macon County High Tigers this week as they traveled to Smithville and thumped the Dekalb County Tigers 21-13.

“Our goal as a team is to win the region and tonight was a stepping stone on the way to achieving that goal,” said MCHS head coach Kyle Shoulders.

