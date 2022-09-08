Due to a shortage in referees, some prep football games are being played on Thursday nights, and that was the case for the Macon County High Tigers this week as they traveled to Smithville and thumped the Dekalb County Tigers 21-13.
“Our goal as a team is to win the region and tonight was a stepping stone on the way to achieving that goal,” said MCHS head coach Kyle Shoulders.
Not only did the Tigers have a short week to prepare, but following a physical game with Westmoreland last week, they were missing a few key players due to injury.
Dekalb kicker Juan Ortega started the contest with a low kick to Macon senior Kyle Shockley, who falls on it giving Macon possession starting at their own 25 yard line.
On the first drive, Macon converted on three fourth-down attempts to keep their drive alive, going 75 yards on 18 plays eating up 10:44 seconds. Shockley finds the endzone on a one-yard quarterback sneak, and senior kicker Bryson Higgins’ PAT makes it 7-0 with 1:16 remaining in the first quarter.
After a Higgins kick, Dekalb County took over at its own 43-yard line, where the Macon defense forces a three-and-out.
Dekalb County punter Nolan Gottlied booted it to sophomore Gabe Borders starting the second quarter. There was no return, and it was downed by the Dekalb punt team at the Macon six-yard line, where Dekalb County’s defense forced a three-and-out of their own.
Dekalb County receiver Malachi Trapp returned the punt back to the Macon 49, but a sideline penalty against Macon gave them great field position at the Macon 34.
Senior running back Colby Barnes picked up 23 yards on three carries and the drive ended in an 11-yard connection from Dekalb quarterback Briz Trapp to Malachi Trapp in the back corner of the end zone. Ortega’s PAT tied the game at 7 a piece with 8:48 remaining in the first half.
On the first play of the drive, Gabe Borders guts the Dekalb County defense for a 19 yard carry, and a late hit out of bounds gave Macon 15 more yards. However, that was the only thing going for the Tigers in this drive. A turnover on downs gives Dekalb the ball back at their own 37.
On the second play of the drive, Briz Trapp found teammate Johnny Skinner for 30 yards, but the Tiger defense held strong again and forced a turnover on downs.
This Macon possession started at its own 23, but a false start penalty on the first play backed them up to their own 18. After a couple of first downs, a holding penalty stalled the drive. However, a few plays later, Shockley is looking to connect with senior teammate Hayden Wix, but the Dekalb defender got to Wix a little too quick and was called for pass interference, which kept the drive alive. After three straight incompletions, Shockley only gains a yard on fourth down, turning the ball back over to Dekalb County with 30.9 seconds until halftime.
Dekalb had the ball first and 10 on its own 47 with no timeouts left. After a couple of incompletions, Briz Trapp found Josh May for a 36-yard pickup up to the Macon 17-yard line. The clock was ticking, so on first down Trapp spikes it with 9.4 seconds left. On second down, Briz Trapp hits Holden Trapp for a gain of four before going out of bounds. The game clock ran out, but Dekalb County thought there was time still on the clock when Holden Trapp got out of bounds, but the referees called it the end of the quarter sending the two teams to the locker room tied 7-7.
An upset Dekalb offense comes out of the half and marched 70 yards downfield before connecting on a six-yard TD pass from Briz Trapp to Josh May giving Dekalb County the lead. The PAT attempt failed and it was 13-7 Dekalb with 7:48 remaining in the third quarter.
After an offsides penalty against Dekalb County on the kickoff, Ortega lined up to rekick, and sent it deep to Gabe Borders, who had a good return, but a block in the back penalty against Macon backs the Tigers up. A holding penalty on first down backed them up farther. On second down, Gabe Borders pick up eight, and on the next play Shockley found Braylon Flowers for seven more, however not enough for the first down. On fourth and 3 from the 50 yard line, Macon goes with a wildcat look with Borders at quarterback and Shockley at running back. Borders kept it around the edge picking up all 50 yards getting into the end zone to tie the gam. Bryeson Higgins’ PAT gives Macon County the 14-13 lead with 5:37 remaining in the third quarter.
A couple first downs for Dekalb gets the next drive going, but a holding penalty and a false start backed them up, which forced them to put the ball in the air. On third and 17, the Macon County defense brings the heat. After avoiding a couple of -be sacks, Trapp is brought down hard by senior lineman Mason Swindle for a loss of 11 yards, forcing Dekalb County to punt.
Back to back three and outs for both teams ends the third quarter. Macon County has possession and picks up a first down, but is forced to punt again. Briz Trapp was injured on the Swindle sack, so his replacement was sophomore Jordan Parker. On first down, Parker finds Holden Trapp for a gain of 10 and a first down. The next play, Parker looks to connect with Malachi Trapp but instead found Borders, who picked it off and gave Macon County the ball back with 5:29 remaining in the contest.
Borders pickde up 14 on first down, but a combined loss of six yards on the next two plays sets up Macon County third and 16 from its own 45. On third down, Shockley hits Borders on a screen pass and Borders broke a couple of tackles on his way to a 55-yard touchdown, which extended Macon County’s lead. Higgins drills the PAT and Macon led 21-13 with 3:43 left.
Higgins’ kick found May, who had a great return and set Dekalb County up on the Macon County 39-yard line. After a first down, the Macon defense stiffened up again. On third down, sophomore lineman Brody Frye sacked Parker for an 11-yard loss, and on fourth down, Parker’s throw to Holden Trapp was broken up by Wix, which gave Macon County the ball back with 2:34 to play.
Dekalb County had one timeout, and after a gain of only two on first down, they decide to hold onto it. On second down, Borders picked up eight more for the first down, but still no timeout. The next play, Borders picked up 11 more and another first down. After the first kneel down, Dekalb finally used their timeout, which forced the Tigers to kneel down two more times to end the game.
“I can’t say enough about these kids,” Shoulders said. “They really locked in mentally this week preparing for a short week and it paid off for them.”
The Tigers travel to the creekbank this Friday night to take on the Yellow Jackets of Trousdale County in another rivalry matchup.
