The Macon County High Tiger football team took on the Christ Presbyterian Academy Lions on Friday in the third annual Industrial Bowl Jamboree. In just two quarters, the Tigers were able to outscore the Lions 21-14.
“I love seeing everyone contributing such as tonight,” said fifth-year head coach Kyle Shoulders.
The Tiger started with the ball on their own 30 yard line with senior quarterback Kyle Shockley under center. The first carry of the year goes to sophomore Gabe Borders for a quick three-yard gain. Following a Tiger false start penalty and a gain of about 8 from sophomore running back Zach Borders, his twin Gabe scampered for 12 yards to keep the drive alive.
Two plays later, fellow sophomore Braylon Flowers gained 16 yards and another first down. However, three plays later Shockley was picked off looking for senior receiver Hayden Wix. It seemed as if the Tigers’ momentum had come to an end.
After CPA quarterback Eli Burton completed a pass over the middle and then scrambled for a first down, the Tiger pressure got to him. Senior defensive linemen Levin Elmore and junior linebacker Tyler Gregory combined to force a Burton fumble, which was recovered by Tiger linebacker Bradon Warren at the Tiger 44 yard line.
On the first play of the drive, a tough run from Zach Borders got the Tigers down to the Lions 30 yard line. The Tigers couldn’t get much going in the next few plays but were able to draw the Lions defense offsides on 4th down to set them up 1st and 10 on the Lion 17 yard line.
A few plays later, on 2nd and goal from the 5 yard line, Gabe Borders cashed in for the Tigers. A successful Bryson Higgins PAT attempt made the score 7-0 with 2:05 remaining in the first quarter.
After the kickoff, the Lions took over on their own 30 yard line. A first play screen pass from Burton to running back Dawson Marrero was good for a gain of about 6. The Lions’ new quarterback Braden Streeter is able to find his receiver across the middle for a 56 yard Lions touchdown. The Lions two point attempt is stuffed in the backfield as the Tigers hold on to the lead 7-6.
Each teams starters finished out the first quarter and the reserves came in to finish the fight. The Tiger offense, now with sophomore quarterback Luke Gammon under center, started out 3rd and 6 from their own 34 yard line. After a short gain on third down, the Tigers were forced to punt. With it being a jamboree, there were no returns so the Lions took over 1st and 10 at their own 35. The Lions failed to complete a 4th down conversion, which gave the ball back to the Tigers.
Three plays later, freshman running back Tre McClain breaks out a 43 yard touchdown run the extend the Tiger lead to 13-6 and another Higgins PAT made it 14-6.
On the Lions’ second play of the drive, Tiger cornerback Kelan Hire came down with the interception to set the Tigers up 1st and 10 at the Lion 27. A good run from freshman back Eli Warren and a facemask penalty put the Tigers on the Lion 5 yard line. Two plays later, the Tigers were able to find pay dirt. This time freshman kicker Eli Gammon knocked it through to extend the Tiger lead to 21-6.
The Lions started on their own 30 yard line, but a quick, one-play, 70-yard touchdown run from Lion running back London Humphreys and a successful two-point attempt closed the Tigers’ lead to 21-14 with 5:06 remaining.
A long methodical eight-play drive from the Tigers closed out the game with the Tigers winning 21-14.
“We will begin watching film on East Robertson to prepare mentally and assess the mistakes made tonight to correct them before Friday night,” Shoulders said.
The Tigers take on the Indians of East Robertson High School on Friday night in the 2022 season opener.
