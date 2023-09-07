MCHS-UPPERMAN FOOTBALL PHOTO

Macon County High School junior running back Gabe Borders follows the lead blocking of senior Riley Bolton. Borders rushed for a game-high 144 yards on 15 carries during Friday evening’s 14-7 loss to visiting Upperman.

 Mark Presley/For the Times

The Friday night lights at Pat Parker Memorial Field shone brightly last Friday as high school football fans from Macon and Putnam counties gathered to watch an intense battle between a pair of teams ranked among the top 10 in Class 4A in the Associated Press Statewide High School Football Poll, with visiting Upperman capturing a 14-7 victory over Macon County.

After combining for 75 points over their first two games, the 10th-ranked Tigers were hindered by 12 penalties, resulting in a loss of 111 yards.

