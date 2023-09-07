The Friday night lights at Pat Parker Memorial Field shone brightly last Friday as high school football fans from Macon and Putnam counties gathered to watch an intense battle between a pair of teams ranked among the top 10 in Class 4A in the Associated Press Statewide High School Football Poll, with visiting Upperman capturing a 14-7 victory over Macon County.
After combining for 75 points over their first two games, the 10th-ranked Tigers were hindered by 12 penalties, resulting in a loss of 111 yards.
“We’ve battled with discipline issues since week one,” said Macon County head coach Kyle Shoulders. “It is no surprise to anyone. We got a ton of penalties in week one. We can blame it on the refs all we want, but we need to take ownership for it ourselves.”
The Tigers (2-1 overall, 0-1 in Region 4-4A) found themselves repeatedly pushed back and thwarted by penalties at crucial moments in the game, which proved costly.
Macon County’s first possession of the game ended in a disappointing fashion as they faced a fourth-and-13 situation. After an initial drive that had a holding call and a false start, the Tigers found themselves unable to convert a crucial first down, leading to a failed 29-yard field goal by sophomore kicker Eli Gammon.
Upperman’s first drive showed promise when sophomore quarterback Bronzden Chaffin scampered for a 60-yard gain, putting the fourth-ranked Bees in Macon County territory. The Bees knocked on the door as they reached the Tiger 1 yard line, but that drive was halted by the Macon County defense on a fourth-and-1 stop.
“We ended up blowing them up on fourth down, and we stopped them,” said Macon County junior defensive lineman Hunter Griggs. “I thought we played well, but we definitely need to work on a few things”
The second quarter quickly turned tragic for the Tigers as Upperman senior running back Jaxson Rollins had a 2-yard touchdown run, followed by Sebastian Stanfil’s successful point-after touchdown kick.
On the Tigers’ ensuing possession, a Tiger fumble on a fourth-and-5 play at the 45 yard line was recovered by Upperman.
The Bees (3-0, 1-0) quickly took advantage as on their next drive, Chaffin connected with senior wide receiver Kam Bush for a 13-yard touchdown. Stanfil tacked on the PAT to create a 14-0 margin.
Chaffin completed 7 of 12 passes for 71 yards.
“We showed tonight that we are right in the mix with a lot of teams,” Shoulders said. “We played tough and fought. We took opportunities when they showed themselves.”
The Tigers responded after halftime.
On the first play of the drive, Macon County junior running back Gabe Borders took the ball in between the tackles and sprinted up the field for a 36-yard touchdown.
Gammon added the PAT to cap the scoring.
Borders rushed for a game-high 144 yards on 15 carries.
Borders’ touchdown not only helped Macon County back into the game but also injected new life and energy into the team.
The Tigers stopped Upperman’s next drive and forced a turnover on downs. However, they could not get anything going offensively afterwards. Two penalties set the tone for the drive and eventually forced Macon County to punt on a fourth-and-long situation.
“It was a hard-fought game,” Tiger senior linebacker JoJo Scott said. “We made a lot of mistakes. Penalties were one of them.
“There’s a lot of things we need to clean up. It is just discipline. Weve got to take care of the small things.”
Upperman fumbled in the fourth quarter, with senior linebacker Dalton Slayton recovering.
A 15-yard run by Borders moved the football further into Bees’ territory. However, two penalties on the play ultimately forced Macon County to punt.
“At that time, they (Upperman) were gassed and had their hands on their hips, and we felt like we were the better conditioned team,” Shoulders said. “We were fresh. We were bouncing around ,and we bust one right out of the gate, which put us down in there close to scoring. Then, (we had) two penalties on the same play. They (referees) got one of my players saying he hit below the waist on the second level. Then they got us on a celebration after that big play.”
Upperman’s final possession consisted of a few run plays until the Bees finally opted to kneel the ball to kill what time was left.
“We have a lot of mistakes that we will have to fix to be ready for next week against Smith County.” said Tiger senior offensive lineman Riley Bolton.
The Tigers host neighboring rival Smith County on Friday evening, with kickoff slated for 7 p.m.
