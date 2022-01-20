The Macon County Tigers were hurt by a slow first half Friday night against hot-shooting White County, and fell by a 74-26 count.
White County came out with the hot hand from the outset, racing to a 27-2 first quarter lead. The visitors extended that lead to 40-8 by halftime, and to 60-18 with one quarter left to play.
The Tigers found the points hard to come by against the Warriors. Braydee Brooks led Macon County scorers with 11 points, while Hayden Wix tossed in six points. Brody Frye and Dalton Hudson had three points apiece, while Brady Driver added two and Cason Gregory finished with one.
The Tigers traveled to Stone Memorial on Tuesday night and fared somewhat better.
Macon County trailed just 19-17 after the first quarter. Stone Memorial then got control of the score in the second period, taking an 11-point edge at 39-28. Stone added to the lead, going up 61-41 in the third period, before finishing with an 88-58 victory at the end.
Brooks had a good night scoring for the Tigers, finishing with 23 points. Wix also reached double figures with 11 points. Zach Borders scored eight and Driver added seven. Gregory tallied six points, and Cothron three to round out the Tigers’ scoring.
Last week
The Macon County Tigers came up just short against district rival Upperman last Tuesday night, falling 55-51 to the Bees.
The Tigers overcame a slow first quarter, where they trailed 14-4, and got back into the game, closing the Upperman lead to just two points by halftime, 19-17.
The contest remained close in the third quarter with the Bees still holding the lead, 37-31.
Macon County cut two points off the lead in the final period, but could not pull out the victory as Upperman escaped with the home win.
Brooks paced the Tigers in scoring with 23 points, while Driver added 11 points for Macon County. Borders scored six points for Macon County, while Braylon Flowers tossed in four points. Hayden Wix and Cody Cothron contributed two points apiece, while Brody Frye rounded out the scoring with one point.
The Tigers were scheduled to play at DeKalb County on Monday in a makeup game, but that has been moved to Thursday night.
