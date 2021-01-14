The Macon County Junior High boys basketball team scored the game’s final nine points, rallying for a 35-31, come-from-behind victory over visiting Celina last Thursday evening.
“I am very pleased,” Tiger head coach Marty Maxfield said. “They showed maturity tonight, because they handled adversity. They could have folded the tent up, but they got more solid on defense. Then, we hit some shots from the outside.
“I was proud of how they handled it. They did not quit. They kept playing.”
The two teams also played on Nov. 10, with Macon County claiming a 44-30 win.
However, the Bulldogs led for much of the rematch thanks to the play of Nate Adams, who poured in a game-high 19 points.
“Celina has a great team,” Maxfield said. “They’re very well-coached. Playing teams like that is only going to get you better.
“That’s what we want to face is teams like that. They’re going to push you to the limit.”
There were three ties and three lead changes in the first half, which ended with the game tied at 15.
The Tigers were slowed offensively due to Celina’s 2-3 zone defense.
Macon County (11-3) scored just 19 points through the first three quarters.
“We’re not knocking outside shots down,” Maxfield said. “That’s allowing teams to collapse inside. Where we’re not hitting outside shots, it’s taking the paint away from us. We can’t get the ball inside, and we can’t penetrate.”
Adams scored 10 of the 14 third-quarter points, helping his squad take a six-point lead into the final period.
However, Gabe Borders made a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter, and then, he converted on a transition layin 62 seconds later to pull his squad back to within a point.
The Bulldogs extended the lead to five points twice more, but Borders scored five consecutive points over a 26-point span to tie the contest at 31 with 1:23 remaining.
Brody Frye blocked Adams’ shot with 16 seconds remaining, and Zach Borders was fouled on a shot in the lane with 3.2 seconds remaining. He made the second of the two free throws to place his squad in front.
Celina — whose only two losses have come to the Tigers — called timeout, and as the Bulldogs walked back on the court to inbound the basketball, a technical foul was assessed against the Celina bench.
Zach Borders made one of the technical free throws, and he was fouled again after Macon County inbounded the basketball and sank two more free throws to create a four-point margin.
Gabe Borders finished with a team-high 14 points, 10 of which came in the fourth quarter, and Zach Borders provided eight points.
“We’ve been off for three weeks,” Maxfield said. “Tuesday was our first game in three weeks. We had some quarantined (in December). We had very few practices. We’re trying to find our rhythm.
“It’s coming. The defense is still there. When those outside shots start falling, we will put the complete game on the court. They want to keep getting better. They’re not content.”
- Two days earlier, the Tigers suffered a 37-21 setback to visiting Knox Doss Middle at Drakes Creek.
Macon County also dropped a 40-22 decision to the visiting Mustangs on Nov. 24.
In the rematch, the Tigers produced just seven points in the first half and just 12 over the first three quarters.
Zach Borders led Macon County offensively with seven points, followed by Gabe Borders (5 points), John Krantz (4), Frye (3) and Braylon Flowers (2).
Cooper Jordan scored a game-high 12 points to lead Knox Doss.
