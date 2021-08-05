LEBANON — The Macon County High School football team controlled play during its first preseason action in two years, scoring twice while holding host Friendship Christian scoreless during the varsity portion of a scrimmage held last Friday evening at Pirtle Field.
“For our first outing, we did a fairly decent job of playing assignment football,” Tiger head coach Kyle Shoulders.
Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA) member schools were not allowed to participate in preseason sports competition during the 2020-21 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Commanders finished 7-3 last season, suffering a 45-35 loss to visiting Jackson Christian in its Division II-Class A playoff opener. FCS has played in five state championship games, winning three state titles (finishing as the state runner-up in 2018 after winning its third state championhip in 2017).
“Coach (John) McNeal runs an excellent football program here,” Shoulders said. “I know that he has exceptional expectations for his football team.
“The ability to go against good football teams is big for us. We want to make sure these guys rise to the occasion.”
The two teams’ varsity offenses alternated four 10-play series.
Both Macon County touchdowns came over its first 10 plays.
“We were able to run our most basic stuff and run that effectively,” Shoulders said. “I never really felt like — with the ones, when we were in our base stuff — that we ever got in trouble down and distance-wise.”
Commander quarterback Garrett Weekly completed 5 of 6 pass attempts over the first 10 plays, resulting in 51 yards, but FCS was unable to score.
Friendship Christian’s second 10-play series quickly moved into Tiger territory, but it ended abruptly as freshman defensive back Gabe Borders forced a fumble that was recovered by classmate Zach Borders.
The Commanders ran 13 consecutive plays on its second possession, with 10 of those coming through the air. The final of those plays was Weekly’s pass into the end zone, which was dropped.
“We talked about giving each other some different looks,” Shoulders said. “We were not always in the right spots, but we knew where to line up … and I thought we adjusted well. We have to learn to make those big-time plays, but we did that with a large number of players getting a great amount of reps. That’s valuable, and we have to continue to develop that.”
On Macon County’s first 10-play series, senior wingback Landon Colter ripped off runs of 17 and 15 yards, and senior quarterback Braydee Brooks completed a 16-yard pass to classmate Cameron Houston.
Then, Brooks rolled right and lofted a pass into the end zone that was caught by junior wingback Nate Green.
On the next play, with the football spotted back at the 30 yard line, Colter caught a pass for a 36-yard gain.
Three plays later, Green broke free for a 24-yard carry, and senior fullback Brody Clariday eventually crossed the goalline on a 2-yard run.
Macon County’s second varsity possession consisted of five pass attempts, with Colter coming up with an 18-yard reception after junior Hayden Wix caught a 14-yard pass.
Brooks’ final pass was broken up.
During the junior-varsity portion of the scrimmage, Lucas Freeman intercepted a Tiger pass, and then, FCS later picked up three consecutive first downs on its final three offensive plays.
Zach Borders started Macon County’s final 10-play series with a 39-yard dash.
Then, on the final play, Zach Borders ran through arm tackle during a 17-yard touchdown run.
“There’s a lot of things to clean up to reach this team’s potential,” Shoulders said. “We have high expectations. The only way to get there is to clean up some things that we didn’t do well tonight.”
The Tigers were slated to travel to Chapel Hill on Tuesday for a scrimmage with Forrest and will face Rhea County in a scrimmage that will be played at Cookeville High School on Friday evening.
Macon County will face Hendersonville — in both varsity and junior-varsity action — during the Industrial Bowl Jamboree at the Tigers’ Pat Parker Memorial Field on Aug. 13 before opening the season against visiting East Robertson on Aug. 20.
