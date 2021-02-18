The Macon County High School boys basketball team fell behind early on and did not recover in a 78-39 loss to third-ranked Upperman last Thursday evening at Nera White Gymnasium.
The two teams played in Baxter on Jan. 19, with the Bees rolling to an 82-47 win in that contest.
“There’s not a lot of weaknesses,” Tiger head coach Adam Bandy said of Upperman. “Everybody who plays can score, defend and rebound really well. They have all areas covered. They just let loose and play.”
The Bees (20-4 overall, 13-1 in District 8-AA) scored the final 11 points of the first quarter to build a 17-point lead (25-8).
Macon County junior Braydee Brooks scored five consecuctive points early in the second stanza, but Upperman senior guard Collin Gore produced the first five points of the ensuing 11-0 run, creating a 25-point margin.
The Bees led 44-17 at halftime.
Gore made three 3-pointers in the second period and poured in a game-high 28 points.
“They hurried us up,” Bandy said. “We played like we were in a rush. They dictated what we did offensively. Their pressure on the ball dictated what we wanted to do.”
The Tigers (3-19, 0-14) didn’t get any closer than 24 points in the second half.
The lead reached 30 points as Jace McWilliams — who finished with 20 points — banked in a 14-footer to open the fourth quarter, and it swelled to 40 points on McWilliams’ layin with 3:20 remaining.
No Macon County player scored in double figures. Brooks led his squad offensively with nine points.
The Tigers lost their eighth consecuctive game.
“I’ve been frustrated (in his squad’s two games following a six-point loss to second-ranked Clay County on Feb. 6),” Bandy said. “They understand the situation. They’ve been frustrated with themselves.
“They know they have to bounce back. It’s win or go home at this point.”
- Macon County never recovered from a slow start two days earlier, in a 63-47 loss at DeKalb County.
The two teams played in Lafayette on Jan. 15, with DeKalb County claiming a 64-62 victory.
In the rematch, DeKalb County’s Evan Jones and Elijah Ramos combined for 12 first-quarter points to help their squad take a 19-12 lead into the second stanza.
The margin was at 13 points at halftime (31-18) and entering the fourth quarter (47-34).
Brooks carried his squad offensively with 28 points, making 13 of 21 field-goal attempts.
The rest of the Macon County scoring is as follows: Connor Johnson 6 points, Kenny Wilder 6, Hayden Wix 4, Braxton Lloyd 2 and Noah Hale 1.
Jones and Ramos led DeKalb County offensively with 17 and 13 points, respectively.
