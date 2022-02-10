The Macon County Tigers dropped a double-overtime thriller against rival Westmorealnd, 63-57, Monday night in non-district action.
The Tigers led 40-32 with four minutes left in regulation, but the Eagles came roaring back with an 11-1 run that gave Westmoreland the lead.
In the closing seconds of regulation, the Eagles led 46-43 with 8.4 left. Braydee Brooks then sank a 30-foot jump shot at the buzzer to send the game into overtime.
In the first overtime, Macon County took a 55-53 lead as Cason Gregory made a layup and Brady Driver added a free throw with 33 seconds left. However, Anthony Leath made two foul shots for Westmoreland to tie the game at 55 and force a second overtime.
In the second extra period, the host Eagles scored the first seven points and hung on to claim the six-point win over the Tigers.
“I had no complaints about our effort and our execution,” Tigers coach Adam Bandy said. “We got the ball where it needed to be, played the way we wanted to play and exactly how we wanted to. We were 11 of 27 at the free throw line. That’s what it boils down to. We didn’t make free throws late.”
Brooks had the hot hand all game for the Tigers, pouring in 31 points. Gabe Borders added seven for Macon County, while Zach Borders scored five points. Gregory finished with four points Driver and Brody Frye had three points apiece, while Hayden Wix and Cody Cothron rounded out the scoring with two each.
Against Stone Memorial, the Tigers trailed 17-7 after the first quarter and 25-17 at halftime.
Stone Memorial led 47-33 after three quarters and went on to claim the 62-43 victory over the Tigers.
Brooks led Macon County with 17 points, while Zach Borders added 12. Gabe Borders finished with five. Kenny Wilder, Gregory and Frye had two points apiece for Macon County. John Krantz rounded out the scoring with one point.
