BAXTER — The visiting Macon County High School football team couldn’t slow Upperman last Friday night, suffering a 41-14 setback in a match-up of previously-unbeaten teams in Region 4-4A.
“The score does not represent how we played tonight,” Tiger head coach Kyle Shoulders said.
Macon County (5-2 overall, 2-1 in 4-4A) was 7 yards away from making it a one-score game with 10:00 remaining when the Tigers turned it over on downs.
The Bees took control from that point forward.
On the opening drive of the game, the Tigers were able to come up with a couple first downs before failing to convert on a fourth-down attempt, turning it over on downs at the Bee 36 yard line.
Two plays later, Bee quarterback Ty Dutchess ran for a 54-yard touchdown.
Placekicker Anthony Maccarone’s point-after touchdown (PAT) kick was successful, making it 7-0.
On its second possession, Upperman (6-1, 3-0) covered 69 yards on eight plays and scored on a 3-yard carry by Dutchess.
The ensuing PAT was blocked by Brooks, keeping the score at 13-0 with 26 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
The kickoff sailed out of bounds, allowing the Tigers to start at their own 35 yard line.
Macon County mounted a 14-play, 65-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run from Brooks. Bryson Higgins’ PAT created a 13-7 margin with 5:32 remaining in the half.
However, on the Bees’ second play of their ensuing drive, running back Jaxson Rollins broke free for a 63-yard touchdown.
Maccarone’s kick extended the margin to 20-7 with 4:27 remaining.
The Tigers began their ensuing drive at their own 27 yard line. Two personal-foul penalties against the Bees allowed the Tigers to reach the red zone, where Brooks reached the end zone from 3 yards out.
Higgins’ successful kick narrowed the deficit to six points with 29 seconds remaining in the first half.
However, the Bees opened the second half with a 16-play, 78-yard drive that consumed 8:24, Dutchess scoring his third touchdown from 5 yards out to create a 27-14 lead.
The Tigers seemed to have an answer, driving 73 yards before failing to convert a fourth-down attempt at the 7 yard line.
Four plays later, Rollins sped 77 yards to create a 20-point margin.
The Tigers drove back down the field before throwing an interception at the goalline, with the Bees returning it out to the 10 yard line.
On the next play, Bee running back Terrance Dedmon ran 90 yards to score the game’s final touchdown with 2:28 left. Maccarone extended the Bees’ lead to 41-14.
The Tigers’ next play from scrimmage was a 39-yard connection from Brooks to classmate Cameron Houston, but the Bees forced a fumble on the next play, recovering at the 39 yard line.
“One positive thing that came from tonight is our guys did not give up,” Shoulders said. “We continued to move the ball, just weren’t able to finish drives.”
The Tigers host Stone Memorial on Oct. 15.
