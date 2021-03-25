The Macon County High School baseball squad rallied late but fell short in Monday evening’s district opener, suffering a 4-2 loss to visiting York Institute.
The Tigers produced just three hits off of two Dragon pitchers, Nic Smith and Eli Garrett.
Smith — who has verbally committed to the University of Missouri — pitched the first four frames, allowing three hits. The left-hander issued one base on balls and struck out 10 hitters.
Garrett earned a save in three hitless innings of relief. He allowed two runs (one earned), struck out three hitters and withstood six walks that he issued.
“He’s a good pitcher,” Macon County head coach Jason Hudson said. “It’s why they’re good. It’s why he’s going SEC (to the Southeastern Conference).
“It’s what makees our baserunning mistakes that much bigger. We’ve run ourselves out of innings three times already this season.”
With one out in the bottom of the fourth inning, junior Landon Colter drew a walk but was picked off of first base.
Then, Tiger sophomore leadoff hitter Ely Malo was thrown out at third base in the fifth inning after junior teammate Oakley Stinson drove in sophomore Nate Green with a sacrifice fly.
Caden Stover’s fourth-inning single drove in Cody Conatser with the game’s first run.
Then, York Institute’s No. 9 hitter, Tyler Fulghum, hit the first pitch of the fifth inning over the leftfield fence.
A fielding error and two walks followed, resulting in a three-run inning that created a 4-0 margin.
Green and Malo drew one-out walks in the fifth, and senior teammate Isaac Meador reached on an error to load the bases. Stinson’s sacrifice fly to shallow leftfield allowed Green to score, and Malo attempted to move from second to third base when the throw from the outfield went to home plate.
However, Malo was tagged out to end the inning.
Meador (1-1) pitched the first five innings, scattering four hits. He issued four base on balls and struck out eight.
Freshman Braxton Lloyd came on in relief and did not allow a hit in two innings, striking out one.
Walks to Ty Lowhorn, Green, Meador and Stinson resulted in a seventh-inning run.
With the tying run at second base and two outs, Garrett induced Hayden Blankenship to pop up on the infield, ending the contest.
“Brax, a freshman, comes in and keeps us in the game,” Hudson said. “We have a chance in the seventh. If you get a double of a bloop (hit), it’s tied.
“We kept battling. We’re going to be in a lot of close games. We didn’t lay down.”
Meador reached base in all four of his plate appearance — via a single, double and two walks.
Macon County fell to 2-2 overall.
The two teams were slated to face off in Jamestown on Tuesday evening.
