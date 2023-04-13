The Macon County High School baseball squad suffered a district sweep against Livingston Academy last week, beginning with a 2-1, road loss on April 3.
Tiger junior Jacob Hunt had allowed just one earned run this season and still had what would classify as a quality start, despite allowing two earned runs on five hits in a complete-game effort. The left-hander issued two base on balls and struck out nine hitters.
Junior Braxton Lloyd singled in sophomore teammate Landon Conner with Macon County’s lone run.
The Tigers were limited to three hits, with senior Nate Green producing the other two.
Macon County played errorless baseball.
• One night later, the two teams played in Lafayette, with the Tigers suffering an 8-3 setback.
The Wildcats scored in four different innings, including a three-run third, two-run fourth and two-run seventh.
Macon County was outhit 9-6.
Each team committed four errors, and Tiger pitchers issued four base on balls.
The Tigers scored a run in the third inning to pull to within 4-1 and then added two more runs in the sixth.
Macon County junior Hunter Patterson pitched the first five innings, allowing six runs (three earned) on six hits. He struck out seven hitters and walked three.
Tiger sophomore Braylon Flowers tossed the final two frames, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits. The right-hander walked one and struck out one.
Freshman Hayden Dean had two of Macon County’s six hits.
Flowers, junior Tyler Gregory and sophomore Hayes Polston scored runs, and freshman Gage Jones drove in a run.
The Tigers fell to 7-4 overall and to 5-3 in District 7-3A play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.