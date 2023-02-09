The Macon County High School boys basketball team dropped three games last week, a 54-28 setback to visiting Westmoreland on Monday, a 68-49 loss at DeKalb County on Thursday, and an 89-27 contest at Stone Memorial on Friday.
Against Westmoreland, sophomore center Cason Gregory had a team-best 18 points and seven rebounds.
Other scorers were Brady Driver, Braylon Flowers, Jack Hogin, and McKade Mix.
The Tigers handed Westmoreland a 36-33 setback when the two teams played in Westmoreland on Dec. 6.
Against DeKalb County, junior forward Dalton Hudson poured in a team-leading 17 points and added five rebounds, three blocks, and two assists. Mix scored 10 points and also pulled down two rebounds. Cason Gregory contributed with seven points and three rebounds. Other offensive contributors were Driver, Flowers, Logan Bandy, Lee Jenkins, Braylon Marshall, and Jay Wilson.
Macon County suffered a 69-48 loss to visiting DeKalb County on Jan. 6.
Gregory again led the team with 12 points against Stone Memorial on Friday. Also pitching in offensively Flowers, Hudson, Marshall, Mix, Corey Shrum, and Garren West.
Stone Memorial handed the Tigers a 45-18 loss in Lafayette on Jan. 10.
