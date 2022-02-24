The Macon County Tigers closed out their season with a 66-50 loss at White County in the opening round of the District 7-AAA Tournament on Wednesday night.
The game marked the final appearance for Adam Bandy as the Tigers’ head coach. Bandy met with school administrators on Thursday and submitted his resigation after three seasons of guiding the Tigers.
In the game, the Tigers played close in the first quarter, trailing just 19-13. White County was able to extend the lead to 34-22 by halftime over Macon County.
In the third quarter, the host Warriors maintained a double figures lead, going up by 13 points at 49-36.
White County was able to lengthen its lead a bit more in the final period, winning by 16 points.
Senior Braydee Brooks, playing his final game for the Tigers, had a big offensive display, pouring in 32 points for Macon County.
Freshman Gabe Borders finished the game with eight points, while twin brother Zach Borders scored three points for the Tigers. Brady Driver, Hayden Wix and Cason Gregory all scored two points apiece for Macon County, while Braylon Flowers rounded out the Tigers’ scoring with one point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.