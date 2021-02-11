The Macon County Junior High boys basketball team battled back to force overtime but never led in the extra period, suffering a 46-43 loss to visiting Hunter in a Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association (TMSAA) Section 3-AAA Tournament semifinal contest played on Feb. 2.
With the win, Hunter advanced to face Sumner County rival Station Camp — which captured a six-point win over Knox Doss in the night’s earlier semifinal — in last Thursday evening’s championship game. Station Camp defeated Hunter in the championship game to advance to this weekend’s TMSAA State Tournament, which will be played at Rockvale High School.
The Tigers’ season ended with the setback.
The two teams played in Lafayette on Dec. 15, with Hunter rolling to a 45-20 victory. However, starting guards Gabe Borders and Zach Borders didn’t play for the host squad due to being quarantined at the time.
In the rematch, Macon County led for most of the first half, thanks to the offensive production of Gabe Borders. Gabe Borders scored nine of his game-high 15 points over the opening two quarters, helping his squad establish a 19-16 lead at halftime.
“We did a good job of taking care of the ball, and we did a good job of breaking the (full-court) press,” Tiger head coach Marty Maxfield said of his squad’s first-half play.
However, the Buccaneers seized the momentum in the third period as Watson Storey scored eight points in the period, giving his squad a 31-29 lead entering the fourth quarter.
“They started getting the ball inside, and they hit two big threes (3-pointers),” Maxfield said. “I feel like we just lost people in our man defense. All year long, we have prided ourself in that.
“Their bigs (post players) started making more of a presence.”
The two two teams combined for just 10 points in the fourth period.
A Hunter turnover with 36 seconds remaining led to Zach Borders making two free throws to tie the contest less than seven seconds later.
The Bucs missed two 3-pointers over the final 20 seconds, resulting in overtime.
“They don’t quit … all year long,” Maxfield said. “There is no surrender.”
Cutter Sisk accounted for six points as Hunter scored eight of the first 10 points in overtime, all of which came in the lane.
Zach Borders made two free throws with 18.4 seconds to play to pull his squad back to within three points, and after the Tigers regained possession thanks to a jump ball, Zach Borders was fouled while shooting a 3-pointer.
Zach Borders made the first two free throws, but the third free throw rattled out. Sisk grabbed the rebound, was fouled and made two free throws on the other end of the court to recreate a three-point margin.
Gabe Borders was able to get a desperation 3-pointer off from in front of the Macon County bench prior to the final buzzer, but the potentially game-tying shot didn’t fall in.
Story finished with a game-high 18 points, and Sisk produced eight of his 13 points in overtime.
Zach Borders backed Gabe Borders’ offensive production with 14 points, followed by Brody Frye (8 points), Braylon Flowers (4) and John Krantz (2).
Gabe Borders and Zach Borders were named to the all-tournament team.
Hunter improved to 13-6, while the Tigers fell to 14-4.
“I can’t be more proud of them,” Maxfield said. “I love them like they are my sons.
“The way they battled all year long … we’ve always been outsized, but we always had heart.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.