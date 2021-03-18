The Macon County High School baseball squad erupted for 17 runs in the fourth inning of Monday evening’s season opener, a 21-0, five-inning victory over visiting Jackson County.
Landon Colter’s three-run home run over the fence in leftfield highlighted the outburst, and Colter also singled in a run later in the frame.
Junior classmate Oakley Stinson tripled in two runs and singled in a run in the fourth, and sophomore Nate Green singled twice, drew a base on balls, drove in three runs and scored three runs in the fourth inning alone.
Sophomore Ely Malo also had two run-scoring singles in the fourth, and senior teammate Isaac Meador singled twice in the fourth and scored twice.
The Tigers scored two runs in both the first and second innings.
Senior Hayden Blankenship singled in Malo in the first, and Colter’s squeeze bunt allowed Meador to score.
Then, junior Dawson Shrum singled to lead off the second inning before Jordan Rogers came on to pinch run. Rogers and senior Ty Lowhorn crossed the plate later in the frame, with Malo driving in one of those runs with a single.
Malo and Meador produced three hits each, and Blankenship, Colter, Green and Shrum all had two hits.
Senior Jordon Steen pitched the first four innings, limiting the Blue Devils to two hits. The right-hander issued one base on balls and struck out nine hitters.
Senior Layne Wix tossed a scoreless fifth inning, striking out two.
The contest ended after four and a half innings of play due to the 10-run, mercy rule.
