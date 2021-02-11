The Macon County High School boys basketball team was outscored by a 17-3 margin over a seven-minute stretch of the second half, leading to a 64-53 loss to visiting York Institute last Friday evening at Nera White Gymnasium.
“What got us was the first two minutes of the fourth quarter,” Tiger head coach Adam Bandy said. “Two of three plays … you want to have those plays back. We had two or three shots that normally go for us that didn’t go.”
Macon County junior Braydee Brooks twice tied the game late in the third quarter, lastly when he made two free throws at the 1:20 mark.
However, Dragon guard Blaine York turned an open-court steal into a transition layin before his squad reeled off the first eight points of the final period, which included two 3-pointers from Jackson Conatser.
Connor Johnson’s 3-pointer accounted for the Tigers’ lone field goal over the first six minutes of the final period.
The margin swelled to 14 points (50-36) on Jon Heddings’ layin with 2:17 remaining.
“There’s always four or five plays in my head that I want back, timely mistakes that make a big difference,” Bandy said. “We’ve had eight games in our district that have been 12 points or less. The final score is not always as close as the game is.”
As has often been the case this season, Macon County fell behind early on, trailing 13-4 less than six minutes into the contest and by 10 points early in the second stanza.
“You’re excited at the start of the game,” Bandy said. “It takes a couple of minutes to get calmed down. You always have that first couple of minutes where the blood is pumping.
“We said, ‘Let the pace of the game be slow early.’ We got great looks ... but our adrenaline us up, and our shot is a little high. We’re down 6-0 (less than two minutes into the game). We have to calm down, get to the free-throw line and get easy buckets.”
The Tigers — who fell to 0-12 in District 8-AA play — scored the final six points of the first half, which included a baseline jump shot from senior forward Noah Hale and two baskets from Brooks. That pulled Macon County to within three points (26-23) at halftime.
Hale was playing in just his third game this season, after recovering from an ankle injury suffered during the preseason.
“I was very pleased,” Bandy said. “The guys’ effort has been high.
“They’ve battled back all year long.”
Then, Johnson opened the second half by converting on a transition layin to create aone-point margin.
“I told them that the first four minutes of the second half was key,” Bandy said. “They did a good job of answering.”
Johnson finished with a game-high 20 points, and junior teammate Cody Cothron scored a season-high 12 points. Brooks provided 11 points despite missing significant action due to foul trouble.
York Institute center Riley Cooper scored a game-high 21 points, and Dragon forward Jon Heddings produced 10 points.
York Institute was playing for the fourth consecutive night, having won three of those four contests. The Dragons dropped a 58-55 contest to district front-runner Upperman in double overtime last Thursday.
- The Tigers led early on and remained close throughout in Saturday afternoon’s 65-59 loss at second-ranked Clay County.
The two teams played in Lafayette on Dec. 1, with the Bulldogs rolling to a 77-34 victory.
However, Macon County (3-17) led 16-13 after one period of play in the rematch and trailed just 32-31 at halftime and 47-44 entering the final period.
Clay County forward Jeff Spivey scored eight of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, sinking all four of his free-throw attempts, to help seal the win.
Gunnar Silk led the Bulldogs offensively, scoring 15 of his 20 points in the first half, and teammate Grant Strong provided 19 points.
Brooks poured in a game-high 26 points, and Hale scored 11 of his season-best 17 points in the second half.
Johnson and sophomore teammate Hayden Wix scored seven points each, and Kenny Wilder contributed two points.
The Tigers lost their sixth consecutive game.
- Macon County was outscored in all four quarters of a 69-37 loss at Livingston Academy on Feb. 2.
The two teams played five days earlier in Lafayette, with the Tigers suffering a 66-55 setback.
In the rematch, Macon County shot just 30% from the field and trailed 13-9 after one period of play, 33-21 at halftime and 47-28 entering the fourth quarter.
Brooks scored 12 of his team-high 16 points in the first half, followed by Wix (5 points), Wilder (4), Brady Driver (3), Dalton Hudson (3), Johnson (3), Hale (2) and Logan Bandy (1).
Matthew Sells scored 17 of his game-high 24 points in the first half.
Nine Wildcats scored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.