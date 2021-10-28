The Macon County High Tigers dropped an overtime game to visiting Smith County, 20-14, Friday night at Pat Parker Field fall to 6-3 on the season.
“It hurts losing such a huge rivalry game, but (Owl Head Coach) Matt (Dyer) has done a great job coaching up his players,” said Macon County coach Kyle Shoulders.
On the opening possession, the Tigers marched down the field and made it inside the red zone before throwing an interception on the 8 yard line. The Owls start their opening possession at the backed up inside their own 10 yard line and the Tiger defense forced a three-and-out.
Macon County got good field position following the Smith County punt, starting on the Owls 42. Three players later, quarterback Braydee Brooks hit senior Cameron Houston for a 39-yard touchdown pass with 1:42 left in the first quarter. Bryson Higgins tacked on the extra point, and the Tigers held a 7-0 lead.
The Owls, however, had a quick answer. Three plays into their next possession the first quarter ended, but their drive continued for 2:45 seconds into the second quarter. Smith County tied the game with a 24-yard touchdown pass from from quarterback Peyton Hix to Johnny Lyda. Owl kicker Javier Gaspar makes it 7-7 with 9:15 left in the half.
The Tigers next possession featured a big gain from Hayden Hix, but the drive ended with an interception, giving the ball back to Smith County.
The teams traded punts, and later Smith County missed a field goal late in the first half from 33 yards out as the half ended at 7-7. That kick came thanks to an untimed down following a pass interference call on the Tigers defense at the end of the half.
On the opening possession of the second half, the Tiger defense forces a three-and-out. The Tiger offense took over at their own 27 yard line following the punt. Macon County picked up one first down, but then had to punt as the game turned into a defensive struggle.
Smith County gained some momentum with a couple of first downs before Tiger defensive lineman Dawson Long sacked Hix to force another punt.
The Tigers had a promising drive after taking over at their own 41 yard line following that punt. Freshman Gabe Borders had a 24-yard gain and a personal foul penalty against the Owls put the Tiger offense at the Smith County 9 yard line. However, a holding penalty followed by an intentional grounding call forced Macon County to attempt a 36-yard field goal that was no good.
Macon County then took to the air to regain the lead. Brooks found Houston for a 32-yard gain, and then the pair hooked up again on a 29-yard touchdown that gave the Tigers a 14-7 fourt-quarter lead.
But Smith County battled back. Running back Kylan Johnson picks up 35 yards on five straight carries, and the Owls got the tying touchdown when Hix and Lyda connected on a 26-yard TD pass. Gaspar’s point-after tied the score with 4:25 left in regulation.
Each team had one more possession in regulation, but neither could score, sending the game to overtime.
The Tigers got the ball first in overtime at the Smith County 10, but no gain on first down and a loss of 4 on second down set up a third-and-14 situation. On the next play, Brooks found tight end Dawson Long for a 12 yard pickup. However, on fourth-down, Brooks was stopped on a keeper as the Smith County defense held.
Smith County then got its offensive series at the 10, and on second down, Johnson scored from 9 yards out to give Smith County the win.
“To lose to a rival in walk-off fashion on senior night is devastating,” said Shoulders, “but we have to flush it and get back to work preparing for a region game on the road next week.”
The Tigers travel to Cumberland County Friday night to take on the Jets in the regular season finale.
