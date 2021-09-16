GORDONSVILLE — The Macon County Junior High football team suffered its first setback with last Thursday evening’s 16-12 loss to Gordonsville in a game played at Gordonsville High School.
“We just couldn’t get anything going offensively,” Tiger head coach Coty Jett said. “Defensively, we couldn’t get lined up to anything, and we didn’t tackle very well. “If you turn it over and don’t tackle, you’re going to struggle for sure.”
Macon County was playing without three starters, who were out due to illness.
Macon County had not given up a point since its season opener, a 20-18 win at White County. Macon County had outscored its previous three opponents by a combined margin of 124-0.
Macon County’s first possession began at the Gordonsville 37 yard line, and it ended with Cooper Carlisle’s 1-yard touchdown run.
Chayse Bartley’s 9-yard run, and Tre McClain’s 8-yard reception aided the progression.
The ensuing two-point conversion run failed, leaving the score at 6-0.
Macon County’s Tanner Gilmore and Bradyn Hasse forced a Gordonsville fumble on the next possession, with Carlisle recovering.
However, Macon County (4-1) wasn’t able to capitalize on the miscue.
Gordonsville scored on a 21-yard touchdown run late in the first half, with the drive aided by a 15-yard targeting penalty.
The conversion pass was successful, giving the host squad the lead.
Over the final two minutes of the first half, Macon County mounted a 78-yard drive.
Carlisle, McClain and Braylon Marshall all caught passes from quarterback Matthew Wheeley during the progression, and a late hit resulted in 15 more yards for Macon County.
With the ball at the 9 yard line in the final seconds, Wheeley was looking to pass and scrambled, but he was tackled at the 2 yard line, which allowed time to expire.
Macon County’s Koye Russell recovered a fumble at the Gordonsville 25 yard line early in the second half.
Shortly thereafter, Hasse’s 8-yard run set up Wheeley’s 2-yard sneak into the end zone.
Wheeley completed the conversion pass to Bartley, but he was tackled at the 1 yard line, keeping the Macon County lead at 12-8.
John Paul Harris recovered another Gordonsville fumble at the Macon County 25 yard line, ending a Gordonsville threat.
However, Macon County fumbled the ball back to the hosts two plays later.
Gordonsville then mounted what would be the game-winning, 37-yard touchdown drive.
The touchdown run was followed by a successful conversion run, giving Gordonsville a 16-12 lead early in the fourth quarter.
On the ensuing kickoff, Gordonsville recovered an unfielded squib kick at the Macon County 18 yard line.
However, Macon County’s defense forced a turnover on downs.
Macon County’s final possession ended with a turnover on downs, and Gordonsville was able to run out the clock from there.
The two teams combined for just 276 total yards. Macon County was limited to a season-low 113 total yards.
Macon County had its winning streak snapped at 14 games and is slated to host Smith County on Thursday evening.
