The Macon County Junior High boys basketball team fell behind early on and never recovered in a 45-20 loss to visiting Hunter Middle School on Dec. 15.
The Tigers turned the ball over in the first half against the Buccaneers’ full-court press, which led to a 22-4 deficit for Macon County at halftime.
“I knew coming in they were going to press,” Tiger head coach Marty Maxfield said. “They’re a good ball team.
“There were times we didn’t line up right in our press offense. Offensively, it was not finishing our easy shots and free throws. We had opportunities to be in the game.”
Macon County (10-2) was playing without two of the three members of its starting backcourt, guards Zach Borders and Gabe Borders. They were not able to play due to being quarantined.
“You never know when the moment (of opportunity) is going to come,” Maxfield said. “We need guys to step up … because you never know when the moment is going to come.
“I felt confident coming into this because I know the team I have and the players we have. I’m confident that if we do the things we’re supposed to, we’re in that game. I just have faith in the team.”
The Tigers managed to find more offensive continuity in the third quarter, scoring 10 points over the first 4:13 of the second half.
Brody Frye made a pair of mid-range jump shots in the third period.
“We had some good things happen tonight,” Maxfield said. “Brody got his jump shot going. Ty (Young) got some good minutes, so he’s going to be solid (in the future).”
However, the margin was still at 17 points entering the final period, and Hunter’s Jaylen Townsen made two 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter to give his squad a 25-point lead (39-14).
Townsen finished with a game-high 13 points, and teammates Kajuan Harris and Watson Storey provided 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Hunter improved to 6-4.
Cason Gregory and Frye led Macon County offensively with six and five points, respectively.
“I really do (think the game will help),” Maxfield said. “We talked about wiping the slate clean in the first half and let’s just play the second half. We put 16 points up in the second half after scoring four in the first half. The second half showed how we could have been playing with them the whole game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.