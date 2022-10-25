The Macon County High Tigers traveled to rival Smith County to take on the Owls on Friday night and the result was not pretty.
“We got a lot of things we need to clean up before next week,” said Tiger head coach Kyle Shoulders after the Tigers 28-20 loss to the Owls.
The Tigers got things started on offense as they threw an interception on the third play of the drive and the Owls returned it to the Tiger 19 yard line. On the second play of the drive, Owls running back Bryce Curry got in the end zone from a yard out. Owls kicker Javier Gaspar split the uprights to extend the Owls lead to 7-0 with 9:32 left in the first quarter.
On the Tigers next possession, from their own 36 yard line, on the second play of the drive, senior quarterback, Kyle Shockley found Hayden Wix for 15 yards. Two plays later, Shockley used his legs to pick up 39 more yards and an Owls personal foul penalty moved the Tigers to the Owl 6 yard line. On the next play, sophomore running back Gabe Borders found pay dirt. Senior kicker Bryson Higgins nailed the PAT to tie the game at seven apiece with 6:50 left to go in the opening quarter.
The Owls started their next drive from their own 41 yard line. On the second play of the drive, freshman quarterback Kaden Powell hit Kylan Johnson for a 55 yard pick up. Three plays later running back Payton Hicks punched in the touchdown from a yard out. Gaspar’s PAT extends the Owls lead to 14-7 with 3:56 remaining in the first quarter.
The ensuing kick off caught by Borders at the Tiger 22 yard line and returned 78 yards for the touchdown. However, Higgins’ PAT is blocked, leaving the Owls with a 14-13 lead.
The Tiger defense forces a punt, which is downed on the Tiger 1 yard line. On the second play of the drive, Shockley finds Wix again, this time for 41 yards. Another interception by the Owls defense gives them possession at their own 33 yard line. After big runs from Hix and Powell, Hix finishes the drive with a touchdown from 1 yard out. Gaspar’s PAT increases the Owls lead to 21-13 with 6:19 remaining in the first half.
The Owls defense forces at three and out, giving them position starting from their own 33 yard line. Back-to-back runs from Powell picks up 64 yards and then Hix finishes it off from 3 yards out. Gaspar’s PAT grows the Owl lead to 28-13 with 3:36 left in the first half.
The Tigers take over possession from their own 45 yard line. Shockley finds Borders for a gain of 11 and then hits him again on the next play for 32 more yards. However Shockley is intercepted on the goal line three plays later. The Owls work their way down to the Tiger 21 yard line before Powell’s pass is intercepted by Wix at the 2 yard line ending the first half with the Tigers trailing 28-13.
The opening kickoff of the second half is an onside kick recovered by the Tigers, giving them possession at the Owl 37 yard line. Borders picks up all 37 yards on six plays, capping off the drive from 18 yards out. Borders finds Wix in the endzone for the 2-point conversion, however an illegal man downfield penalty negates the points, so Shoulders decides to kick the PAT, closing the gap to 28-20 with 11:20 left in the third quarter.
The Owls get things going again offensively, however three offensive penalties in four plays stalls the Owl’s drive as they fail on a fourth down attempt.
An offensive penalty on the Tigers stalls the drive forcing them to punt, however Tiger punter Brody Frye throws it out to Shockley who picks up the first down and plenty more keeping the drive alive from the Owl 25 yard line. A few plays later, Borders looks deep for Wix but instead finds Owl defensive back Tristin Washer who picks off Borders at their own 1 yard line.
Powell picks up 14 on third down, moving the ball out to their own 15 yard line ending the third quarter with the score Owls 28, Tigers 20. Two plays later, the Owls fumble, giving the Tigers life from the Owls 11 yard line, however the Owls force a three-and-out and the Tigers field goal attempt is pushed right keeping the score 28-20.
The Owls take over from their own 20 yard line, eating time off the clock, but the Tiger offense gets another chance as the Owls are forced to punt. On the second play of the drive, an Owls pass interference penalty moves the Tigers up 15 yards, but a huge sack from the Owls defense forces the Tigers to punt again and the Owls are able to pick up a first down and take a knee to finish the game.
“We all have got a lot of things to work on moving forward,” said Shoulders, “myself included.”
The Tigers take on region foe Cumberland County Jets on Friday night for the Tigers senior night wrapping up the regular season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.