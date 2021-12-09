The Macon County boys dropped a 54-42 decision Saturday night to visiting Smith County in a non-district game.
A slow first half doomed the Tigers in the game, as they scored just six points in the first quarter and 17 points in the first half.
The Tigers picked things up a bit in the third quarter, scoring 13 points in the frame and then adding 12 more in the fourth quarter, but it was too late to overcome the Owls.
Braydee Brooks paced Macon County with 19 points in the game, followed by Zach Borders, who tossed in 12 points. Brody Driver added six points for Macon County, while Hayden Wix had four points. Cason Gregory rounded out the scoring for the Tigers with one points. The Tigers had lost freshman guard Gabe Borders, who did not play in the game, to an injury.
The Tigers were scheduled to host Westmoreland on Tuesday night, and then take to the road for their first district game, traveling to Cumberland County on Friday night.
