For the second week, the Macon County High School baseball squad was swept in a district series, beginning with a 7-3 loss at Upperman on April 10.
The visitors trailed 7-0 before scoring three runs in the top of the seventh.
Sophomore Braylon Flowers singled in two of the seventh-inning runs, and junior Jordan Rogers drove in the other run. Freshmen Hayden Dean and Matthew Wheeley, along with sophomore John Carter Wilson, crossed the plate.
The Tigers produced just four hits.
Junior Caden Shanks tripled and homered for the Bees, and sophomore Justin Fallon doubled twice, scored two runs and drove in two runs.
Upperman junior Caden Colson allowed just one hit over four scoreless innings of work, striking out eight hitters.
Macon County batters struck out 12 times in the contest.
• One day later, the Tigers suffered a 1-0, eight-inning loss to the visiting Bees.
Macon County was outhit 6-4.
Tiger junior Jacob Hunt pitched the first seven inning, limiting Upperman to three hits. The left-hander issued three walks and struck out 11 hitters.
Flowers came on in relief to start the eighth inning.
Senior Eli Huddleston picked up the complete-game victory, walking one while striking out 14.
Flowers, senior Ely Malo, sophomore Hayes Polston and freshman Hayden Dean produced hits for Macon County.
Macon County dropped its fourth consecutive district contest.
• The Tigers participated in Jackson County High’s Alex Cassetty Classic last weekend, suffering an 8-1 loss to Livingston Academy on Friday.
The two teams played one week earlier, with the Wildcats winning by scores of 2-1 and 8-3.
On Friday, Livingston Academy scored single runs in the second, third and fifth innings and erupted for five runs in the fourth.
Rogers drove in Wheeley with Macon County’s lone run in the fourth.
Rogers singled and doubled, and Dean also had two hits.
The Tigers were outhit 9-7.
• On Saturday, Macon County rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh for a 4-2 win over Cannon County.
Wheeley and sophomore Landon Connor combined on a one-hitter. Wheeley pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on one hit. He walked six while striking out 11.
Connor retired all five batters he faced, striking out four of those.
Rogers, senior Nate Green, junior Tyler Gregory and sophomore Kaden Woodard all scored in the seventh, and Dean singled in a run.
Dean, Gregory and Woodard all had two hits, accounting for six of the Tigers’ seven.
Macon County improved to 9-7.
