WESTMORELAND — The Macon County High School football team traveled to Westmoreland on Friday night and knocked off the Eagles, 14-6, in a non-region contest to improve to 2-0.
“Starting the season with back-to-back wins over two talented teams is a huge momentum boost going into next week,” Tiger head coach Kyle Shoulders said.
Macon County opens region play against visiting Dekalb County on Friday night at Pat Parker Memorial Field.
“This game is huge for our program with playoff contention on the line,” Shoulders said.
The Tigers started off hot after Eagle sophomore placekicker Peyton Dickens kicked the opening kickoff out of bounds, starting the opening possession on the 35 yard line.
Landon Colter capped a 12-play, 65-yard drive by fighting his way across the goalline for the first score of the game, a 4-yard touchdown run.
Bryson Higgins added the successful point-after touchdown kick.
The Eagles began the second quarter by mounting a drive that was halted by a delay-of-game penalty, forcing them to punt. Senior punter Troy Gass boots a 33-yard punt that was downed at the Tiger 11 yard line.
The Tigers’ ensuing possession ended with a 36-yard punt by senior Brody Clariday, with the Eagles taking over at their own 32.
After an Eagle three-and-out, the Tigers put together a drive that was ended by a holding penalty, where the Tigers ran out the time that was left to enter halftime with a 7-0 advantage.
The Eagles pick up a first down on their first play of the half, but after a holding penalty and a sack by Tiger senior defensive end Dawson Long, the Eagles were forced to punt.
The Tigers’ opening possession of the second half ended in the only turnover of the game when junior safety Kamryn Eden intercepted Braydee Brooks’ pass attempt, which was intended to classmate Cameron Houston.
The Eagles start their ensuing drive at their own 49 yard line. Westmoreland goes three and out, but a personal-foul penalty on the punt backed the Tigers up to their own 13 yard line.
Two personal-foul penalties kept the Tiger drive alive starting the fourth quarter.
Five plays later, Brooks was able to cross the plane of the goalline on a quarterback sneak for a 1-yard touchdown, followed by a successful PAT attempt by Higgins for a 14-0 lead.
However, the Eagles responded with a seven-play, 62-yard scoring drive that ended with junior tailback Eli Stafford’s 15-yard touchdown run.
The Eagles (0-2) mishandled the snap on the PAT, keeping the score at 14-6.
On Westmoreland’s final possession, the Eagles marched inside the Macon County 20 yard line, but junior cornerback Hayden Wix batted down Eden’s fourth-down pass to end the Eagles’ drive with only seconds remaining in the game.
The Tigers took a knee to run out the clock.
- Macon County has dropped its last two meetings with DeKalb County, a 24-20 setback last season and a 26-13 contest in 2019. Macon County had won the previous four contests between the two programs, from 2015-18.
DeKalb County opened its season last Friday with a 33-14 win over visiting Smith County.
