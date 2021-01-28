WESTMORELAND — The Macon County High School boys basketball team controlled play from the outset and held on for a 48-42 victory at Westmoreland on Saturday afternoon.
The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Tigers, who improved to 3-11.
The two teams played in Lafayette on Dec. 3, with Macon County claiming a 76-67, double-overtime win.
In the rematch, Tiger junior Braydee Brooks scored five points in the opening period as his squad took a 12-3 lead into the second stanza.
Then, teammates Hayden Wix and Connor Johnson combined for nine second-quarter points as the margin swelled to 11 points (26-15) by halftime.
Brooks and Johnson combined for 12 points in the third quarter as Macon County led 38-24 entering the final period.
Then, the Tigers made 4 of 6 free throws in the fourth quarter to hold off the Eagles, who received a combined 13 points from Kamryn Eden and Brycen Pardue in the fourth quarter.
Eden finished with a team-high 16 points, and both Pardue and Collin Casteel scored 11 points.
Brooks finished with a game-high 17 points and nine rebounds, converting 7 of 10 field-goal attempts.
Senior teammate Connor Johnson provided 16 points and four assists. Kenny Wilder and Hayden Wix scored seven points each, and Dalton Hudson made one free throw.
Macon County (3-11) shot 53% from the field and was 11 of 17 at the free-throw line, while Westmoreland shot just 34% from the field and attempted just four free throws.
The fifth-ranked Tigerettes recent struggles continued on Saturday afternoon as they suffered a 44-37 loss at Westmoreland.
The two teams played in Lafayette on Dec. 3, with Macon County winning 58-41.
In the rematch, the Lady Eagles led most of the way — 8-5 after one period of play, 21-12 at halftime and 32-26 entering the final period.
The Tigerettes shot just 31% from the field and 22% from three-point range (5 of 23), and Macon County attempted just four free throws.
Conversely, Westmoreland shot 48% from the field.
The two teams actually combined to commit 37 turnovers, with the Tigerettes accounting for 20 of those.
Junior Alana Eakle led the Lady Eagles with a game-high 18 points, and classmate Emma Wright provided 12 points.
Middle Tennessee State University signee Jalynn Gregory scored a team-high 15 points, backed by Emily Ashburn (8 points), Abby Shoulders (6), Allie Thompson (4), Taylor Ward (2) and Saranda Woodson (2).
Woodson also grabbed nine rebounds, helping her squad outrebound Westmoreland by a 31-20 margin.
After winning its first nine contests, Macon County lost for the fourth time in its last six six games.
The two programs split games for the second consecutive season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.