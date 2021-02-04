The Macon County Junior High boys basketball team built a 13-point lead but had to hold off a late comeback attempt from visiting Kenwood to capture a 41-36 victory in a Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association (TMSAA) Section 3-AAA Tournament quarterfinal contest played on Saturday afternoon.
“This time of year, it’s all about just staying alive,” Tiger head coach Marty Maxfield said. “It was a great team effort. They’re a great group of young men. They play hard … and they’re playing determined.”
Macon County converted on multiple interior opportunities created by dribble penetration in the first half, and Gabe Borders knocked down two 3-pointers in the second stanza.
Later in the period, Gabe Borders converted on a driving layin to give his squad a nine-point advantage, but the Knights pulled to within six points (22-16) at halftime.
“I feel like the boys really executed the game plan tonight, especially in the first half,” Maxfield said. “We wanted to defend the paint and keep them offf the off (offensive) boards.”
Tiger guard Braylon Flowers opened the second-half scoring with a driving layin, and Gabe Borders scored his squad’s next seven points, with his third 3-pointer giving his squad its biggest lead (31-18).
Gabe Borders finished with a game-high 16 points.
“He played big tonight,” Maxfield said of Gabe Borders. “He shot the ball with confidence. He was looking for his shot. He played the way we knew he could play.”
However, Macon County (14-3) didn’t produce a field goal for the final 10:34 of the contest, with its final 10 points coming from the free-throw line.
Kenwood stormed back, aided by back-to-back 3-pointers from DeVohn Hall and Kamron Williams early in the fourth quarter.
“They hit that three, and that ignited them,” Maxfield said. “They were beating us inside. No. 22 .(Williams) was getting in there and banging and getting to the free-throw line.
“They got the momentum going their way. It took us a while to get it back.”
The Knights pulled to within three points on Cameron Dowell’s 3-pointer at the 2:14 mark, and the margin was trimmed to two when Williams converted a layin with 15 seconds remaining.
Flowers made 1 of 2 free throws seconds later, and Kenwood’s potential game-tying 3-pointer in the final seconds was off target. Brody Frye grabbed the rebound for the Tigers and made two free throws to seal the victory.
“Give our guys credit to defend there at the end, overcome adversity and play with a lot of heart,” Maxfield said.
Zach Borders backed Gabe Borders’ production with 12 points.
Williams and Xavier Oliver led the Knights offensively with nine points each.
Macon County is hosting the remainder of the tournament and was slated to face Hunter in Tuesday’s semifinal round. The championship game is scheduled for Thursday evening at 7:30.
