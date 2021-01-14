WHITE HOUSE — Senior Connor Johnson and junior Braydee Brooks combined for 48 points as the Macon County High School boys basketball team captured a 58-55 victory at White House on Jan. 5.
Brooks and Johnson combined to convert on 17 of 36 field-goal attempts. The rest of the team attempted just nine field goals.
That duo combined for 15 points in the first quarter and all 12 of the team’s points in the second stanza as the Tigers led 20-14 after one period of play and 32-23 at halftime.
The lead was at six points (42-36) entering the final period as Quad Lucas and Caleb Dorris combined for 10 points in the third quarter for the Blue Devils.
Lucas provided eight points in the fourth quarter, but Macon County held on by making 10 of 17 free-throw attempts in the final period. The Tigers shot 16 of 28 from the charity stripe on the night, while White House attempted just 10 free throws.
Brooks produced a game-high 27 points, with Johnson providing 21. Sophomore teammate Hayden Wix scored six points, and teammates Dalton Shrum and Dalton Hudson contributed three and one point, respectively.
Lucas scored a team-high 21 points, while Dorris finished with 11.
Macon County snapped a four-game losing skid and improved to 2-7 with the victory.
