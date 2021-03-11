The Macon County High School baseball program didn’t have the opportunity to build on its recent success last spring.
The COVID-19 pandemic ended the Tigers’ season after they won their first three games.
However, Macon County is hopeful that this season runs its course and that more success lies ahead.
“There’s a lot of unknowns, but we expect to win,” Tiger seventh-year head coach Jason Hudson said. “That’s not to sound cocky. That’s what we’ve tried to establish with the program, to get it back to a winning level. We expect to win every game. In the sport of baseball, you’re probably not going to be able to do that, but we expect to win every game. That’s the mentality, and the boys have bought in.”
Macon County won the District 8-AA Northeast Division in 2018 and 2019, posting a 19-8 record two years ago.
“It does help us,” Hudson said. “We talk about it, the kids moreso than us (as coaches). You hear them make comments. They expect to win. They just go out and play, and all they know is that we are supposed to win baseball games. This senior bunch has not had a losing season, so they expect to have winning seasons. They’ve won this side (of 8-AA) ever since they’ve been in high school.”
Leading the list of returnees is senior Isaac Meador, who could play shortstop but is an option at multiple positions.
“We expect a lot out of him,” Hudson said. “He’s played the most baseball of anybody on the roster. He’s very versatile. He can play anywhere on the field, and he’s kind of our leader in the locker room.”
Meador is expected to anchor the pitching staff along with fellow senior right-hander Jordon Steen.
“It’ll be huge,” Hudson said of the effectiveness of Meador and Steen. “I feel like we have quite a few kids we can count on, but not with the experience that Meador and Steen have. They have pitched in some big games. They’re the only two that can go a whole game. They’ve been in the battles.”
Senior Layne Wix, junior Dawson Shrum, junior Oakley Stinson, sophomore Nate Green, sophomore Ely Malo, junior Noah Hix and junior Thomas Herbert are also options on the mound.
Senior Eli Woodard and junior Landon Colter could serve as the catcher.
Stinson is expected to start at first base after playing there as a freshman.
“Oakley has a lot of natural talent,” Hudson said. “He’s probably one of the fastest on the team. He has the most power on the team, and he plays a great first base.”
Malo, Hix and freshman Braxton Lloyd could all see action at second base, and Malo could also play shortstop when Meador is on the mound.
Herbert and senior Hayden Blankenship — who was a regular in the starting lineup as a sophomore — are options at third base.
Blankenship could also play rightfield, as could senior Ty Lowhorn.
“He’s another guy that has the experience,” Hudson said of Blankenship. “He can play the infield. He’s a good outfielder for us, and he puts the bat on the ball. He’s a great contact hitter. He’s going to be able to move runners over, and he’s pretty clutch.”
Lowhorn is also an option at the other outfield spots, and Colter could see action in leftfield.
Sophomore Nate Green could also play centerfield.
Green has been among the most pleasant surprises in the preseason.
“Nate Green is real smooth in centerfield, and his pitching … he’ll be able to throw some innings for us and help us,” Hudson said. “Landon Colter has matured and is playing better. Herbert, we’ve moved him to third (base), and he’s looked pretty good there. Hix has surprised me with his pitching.”
Shrum and Wix could also serve as a designated hitter.
“We’ll probably have to play more small ball, because we don’t have a ton of power hitters,” Hudson said. “We’ll probably have to steal some bases, bunt a little more than we have the past couple of years and manufacture a few runs.”
All teams will enter the season with more uncertainty due to the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA) not permitting any preseason scrimmages or playdays.
“It’s a killer,” Hudson said. “You’re a creature of habit. You want to know what you have, and you don’t know. Most years, going into the season, players know their role. This year, without the scrimmages and without the experience from last year … it may take a while before thorse roles are figured out. You may be halfway through the season before you find the combination that works.
“If they buy in and take their role and go with it, we’ll be ok. If not, it’ll be a long year.”
The Tigers open the season on Monday, hosting Jackson County.
Macon County starts district play one week later, hosting York Institute on March 22 before traveling to Jamestown the next day for a rematch with the Dragons.
“Upperman should be pretty good,” Hudson said. “They were real young two years ago when we played them. I’ve heard that they have a couple of kids throwing the ball real well.
“York (Institute) will be real tough when the lefty (Nic Smith) pitches, and Watertown should be good this year.”
