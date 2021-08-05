The Macon County Junior High football team dominated its competition a year ago.
However, most of the starters from that squad have moved on.
The Tigers are hoping that a blend of seventh and eighth-graders will help them to continue the recent success.
“I think they’re going to have high expectations,” Macon County third-year head coach Coty Jett said of his players. “I explained to them that we won the championship, but we didn’t have anybody who was close to where we were last year. We have a bulls-eye on our back. I think a lot of teams are going to be out for us. It’s important for them to understand that these 8th-graders must step up and lead us.”
The Tigers finished 10-0 a year ago, recorded eight shutouts and outscored their opponents by a combined margin of 388-22.
Leading the list of returnees is Dawson Whittemore, who started at both offensive guard and nose guard last season.
“He bench presses 205 pounds, squats 340 and power cleans 170,” Jett said. “He’s a massive kid. It’s more than 100 pounds between him and the next guy on the team. He’s a hard-working kid. He’s here all the time. He’ll do whatever you ask. Ideally, we’re going to move him around a little bit to exploit some teams’ weaknesses.”
Tallon Whittemore also started for half of the season at offensive guard a year ago.
Those two are expected to anchor the offensive line and will be backed up by seventh-graders Xavier Bentley and Taylen Swaffer.
Seventh-grader Michael Scruggs is expected to start at center, with eighth-grader Collin Mossbarger to provide depth there.
Eighth-grader Mason Hudgins and seventh-grader Wyatt Walrond are expected to start at the offensive tackles, with seventh-grader Cooper Dunn to serve as the back-up at tackle.
“Offensively, our philosophy has changed,” Jett said. “We’re no longer slash and dash. We’re a power football team.”
Eighth-grader Matthew Wheeley will serve as the quarterback, and classmate Braylon Marshall — a split end — could be one of his top targets.
“I think we can throw the football this year,” Jett said. “Wheeley can throw intermediate and deep routes. He still needs work, but most of the time in junior high, they can’t throw the ball 30 yards or 40 yards down the field.
“Braylon Marshall has impressed me in catching the football. He came back out for us this season (after not playing last season). He’s a tremendous asset in the passing game. He’s going to be a guy we lean toward to make that play. The Marshall kid is going to be a sure-fire kid, an athletic kid who we think is going to be a difference-maker.”
Another eighth-grader, Markus Jones, is an option at split end, and seventh-grader Hunter Jones is expected to serve as the back-up quarterback.
Eighth-graders John Paul Harris and Landon Scruggs will see action at tight end.
“John Paul Harris … he works hard in the weight room,” Jett said. “He does what we ask, a two-way starter. We tried to limit two-way starters as much as we can. John Paul Harris, Chayse Bartley and Dawson Whittemore are guys to where it’s hard to keep off the field. We’re going to lean on those guys.”
Bartley and eighth-grade classmate Tre McClain are the frontrunners to start at wingback, though seventh-grader Cooper Carlisle and eighth-grader Tanner Gilmore are also expected to see action there.
“We have some hard runners, but we don’t have the speed we had last year,” Jett said. “We’re more of a smash-mouth team than last year. We’re going to live and die with that.”
Eighth-grader Eli Warren and seventh-grader Bradyn Hasse will see action at fullback.
“Eli Warren … he was one of those kids two years ago who tried out in that sixth-grade group when we first let sixth-graders try out,” Jett said. “He didn’t play last year but came back out this year.
“I talked about him being a leader, and he’s embraced that role. We’ve put that on him, to be the leader of this football team. He works hard in the weight room and in conditioning. He loves football, and you can tell.”
Dawson Whittemore is expected to serve as the placekicker, with Hasse to punt. Haase will receive the football from eighth-grade long snapper Koye Russell.
Carlisle and McClain are both options to return kickoffs, and Gilmore is an option to return kickoffs as well.
Dawson Whittemore will start at nose guard, and Tallon Whittemore will also see action there.
They’ll have eighth-graders Dalton Holland and Landon Scruggs alongside at defensive tackle. Michael Scruggs will also see action at defensive tackle.
“We have Holland and Scruggs outside of (Dawson Whittemore), so we’re hoping teams aren’t able to run the football on us,” Jett said. “(Dawson Whittemore) was hard to block last year, so we’re hoping that’s the case again. We’re fortunate that we have guys — besides Dawson — who only play one way.
“We have a lot of guys who aren’t very big. Size is a definite disadvantage, but I feel like we have a lot of guys who understand what we want defensively. We’re getting there.”
Harris and eighth-grader Bransen Capps are expected to be at the defensive ends, with Wheeley serving as the back-up.
Haase and Warren will start at linebacker, with Russell and seventh-grader Brennan Flowers providing depth.
“The linebackers fly to the football,” Jett said. “Defensively, we want to fly around to the football and take away as much as we can.”
Bartley and eighth-grader Ashton Hoskins will be at cornerback, though Marshall and eighth-grader Gage Jones will likely see action there as well.
“Chayse Bartley has put on some bulk and hit the weight room hard,” Jett said. “He’s actually played fullback for us. In the defensive backfeild, I think he can be that guy who can step up.”
Carlisle and Gilmore will be at safety, with McClain and Marcus Jones providing depth there.
“We weren’t able to develop a lot of depth because of COVID last year,” Jett said. “Realistically, I think there’s 20-25 kids on this football team who can play.
“It’s going to be a challenge. As long as we keep improving, I think we’ll put ourselves in position to have a chance.”
The Middle Tennessee Middle School Football Conference (MTMSFC) has added three teams since last season — Algood, Prescott South and White County.
Macon County is in the seven-team MTMSFC West Division, along with DeKalb County, Prescott South, Smith County, Trousdale County, Upperman and White County.
The Tigers open the season by traveling to Sparta on Thursday evening for a contest against White County, with kickoff slated for 6:30.
