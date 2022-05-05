The Macon County High School baseball squad defeated visiting Clay County for the second time in five days on April 26, capturing a 5-1 victory.
The Tigers claimed a 9-1 win at Clay County in the two teams’ earlier meeting.
In the rematch, junior Ely Malo picked up the complete-game victory, allowing one earned run on four hits. The right-hander issued five three base on balls and struck out seven hitters.
Malo also provided two of his squad’s seven hits at the plate, driving in two runs.
Senior teammate Oakley Stinson also had two hits, scored two runs and drove in a run.
Freshman Braylon Flowers, junior Nate Green and senior Dawson Shrum also had hits. Flowers, Green and senior Landon Colter scored runs, and freshman Soup Woodard drove in a run.
Macon County couldn’t hold on to a three-run lead two days later, suffering a 4-3, eight-inning loss at Portland.
The two teams played in the East Robertson Tournament on March 17, with the Tigers suffering an 8-1 loss.
In the rematch, Macon County scored a run in the fourth and two in the fifth to establish a 3-0 lead.
However, the Panthers scored single runs in each of the final four frames.
Tiger sophomore Jacob Hunt pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits. The left-hander walked two and struck out three.
Classmate Hunter Patterson tossed the final two frames, scattering four hits. Patterson allowed two earned runs, walked one and struck out one.
Flowers led the team with three hits and also scored a run.
Both Green and Shrum produced two hits, and Stinson, Woodard, senior Thomas Herbert and senior Noah Hix also had hits.
Stinson scored a run and drove in a run, and Colter also crossed the plate.
Macon County fell to 10-14.
