The Macon County Tigers suffered a heartbreaking loss Tuesday night on the road at Livingston, as the host Wildcats rallied in the fourth quarter and hung on for a 50-49 victory.
The Tigers trailed by three, 50-47, in the closing seconds and got off a three-point shot from the corner that rimmed out. The Tigers rebounded the basket and put it in to get within one, but could not get any closer in falling to their District 7-AAA rival.
The Tigers started off hot and jumped out to an 18-10 first-quarter advantage. Macon County maintained its lead, 28-22, at the half.
In the third quarter, the Wildcats began their comeback, but the Tigers still held a 38-36 lead at the end of the frame.
Livingston was able to complete the comeback in the final period, sending the Tigers to the close loss.
Braydee Brooks led the Tigers in scoring with 16 points, while Zach Borders also notched double figures with 14 points. Cason Gregory and Hayden Wix finished with six points apiece for the Tigers, while Brady Driver had four, Gabe Borders tossed in two and Braylon Flowers rounded out the scoring for the Tigers with one point.
Upperman 55, Macon Co. 26
The Tigers had a much tougher time Friday night at home when Upperman came to town.
The visiting Bees built a 15-9 edge after the first quarter, as the Tigers hung close.
It was the second period where Macon County ran into struggles, scoring just one point in the quarter and trailing 25-10 as the team went to the locker room at the half.
Upperman continued to have the hot hand in
the third quarter and streched its lead to 40-20.
Reserves played the final period for both squads, as the Bees claimed the 29-point victory.
Brooks paced the Tigers in scoring with nine points, while Zach Borders had five points and Gabe Borders added four. Driver had three points, while Brody Frye, John Krantz and Wix finished with two points apiece. Gregory finished up the scoring column for Macon County with a single point.
The Tigers were scheduled to play at Westmoreland on Monday night and return home against DeKalb County on Tuesday.
