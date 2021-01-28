BAXTER — The Macon County High School boys basketball team was outscored by a 29-point margin over the final three quarters of an 82-47 loss at third-ranked Upperman on Jan. 19.
The Bees used a 30-11 run that began late in the first half to break free.
“We talked about it … we had to control the ball and keep them on defense for longer so they don’t get those transition baskets,” Tiger head coach Adam Bandy said. “We had to control tempo. For them to run, we can’t compete with that right now with that (level of) speed in transition.”
Behind two early baskets from junior forward Braydee Brooks, Macon County actually scored six of the game’s first eight points.
However, the Tigers didn’t score for the next four minutes.
“We got good looks,” Bandy said. “(Hayden) Wix got a wide-open look. Cody (Cochran) got a wide-open look. We just didn’t knock down shots.”
Upperman led 17-8 before Macon County senior guard Connor Johnson converted a three-point play to conclude the first-quarter scoring.
Then, the Bees scored 13 of first 15 points in the second stanza, with A.J. Nash’s 3-pointer creating a 17-point margin.
However, the Tigers responded as Brooks and Johnson combined for the next seven points to cut the deficit to 10 points.
Upperman answered back by scoring the final seven points of the half to build a 37-20 advantage at halftime.
The Bees reeled off 11 consecutive points early in the third quarter and then had another 12-0 run later in the period, which extended the lead to 33 points (60-27).
“They are so good in transition,” Bandy said. “We have to almost send two back (on defense after shooting). It’s tough, and that gets them going.”
Upperman led 65-34 entering the fourth quarter.
Bees’ center Alex Rush led his squad offensively with 21 points, and Collin Gore scored 19. Teammate A.J. Nash made four 3-pointers, resulting in his 12 points, and Jaxon Fox provided 10 points for Upperman.
“They’re a great team,” Bandy said. “Coach (Bobby) McWilliams does a great job. They are senior heavy. They have so much depth and do a great job of understanding their roles.”
Brooks finished with a game-high 22 points, and Johnson provided 15.
- Macon County struggled from the start in last Friday evening’s 70-42 loss to visiting Smith County.
The two teams played in Carthage on Jan. 4, with the Owls rolling to a 74-53 victory.
Smith County made 13 3-pointers in the earlier contest and then sank 12 more on Friday.
Brayden Holliman drained three 3-pointers in the first quarter, scoring 11 points in the period as the Owls led 24-8 entering the second stanza.
The margin swlled to 21 points (40-19) by halftime and to 23 points (55-32) entering the final period.
Holliman finished with 22 points, and teammate Peyton Hix scored 13 points.
Smith County shot 52% from the field.
Brooks and Johnson scored 14 points each, backed by Dalton Hudson (4 points), Hayden Wix (4), Jack Hogin (3), Kenny Wilder (2) and Rawley Ritchie (1).
The Tigers fell to 0-7 in District 8-AA play.
