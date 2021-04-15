NASHVILLE — The Macon County High School boys track and field squad placed third among the seven teams competing in a meet held at Stratford last Tuesday and Thursday.
The Tigers finished with 73 points, behind Station Camp (230.5) and Gallatin (137).
Macon County’s girls placed fourth with 122.5 points, behind Station Camp (434.5), Gallatin (257) and Portland (141.5).
Tiger senior Elliott McGuire won the boys 800-meter run in a time of 2:09.64, and classmate Taylor Ward won the girls 800-meter run, posting a time of 2:51.33.
Macon County’s Colby Smith (25.32) placed third in the 200-meter dash, and teammate Zach Presley (25.54) crossed the finish line in fourth place.
Stratford’s Drequan Gills won the race in a time of 25.28.
Macon County’s Matthew Evans placed third in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:19.
Station Camp’s Linton Beck won that race in a time of 5:06.23.
Macon County’s Malachi Rice also placed third in the discus, posting a distance of 93 feet-2 inches.
Gallatin’s Justin Huynh won that event with a toss of 102-6.5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.