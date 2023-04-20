An eight-run third inning propelled the Macon County High School baseball squad to a 13-3, five-inning victory over visiting Red Boiling Springs last Thursday afternoon.
The Tigers scored in all four of their turns at-bat.
Macon County produced seven hits and also took advantage of seven base on balls.
Twenty Tigers had at least one plate appearance.
Both Macon County junior Tyler Gregory and freshman Chase Keene had one hit, scored a run and drove in two runs. Keene and freshman Matthew Wheeley had the lone extra-base hits, with each producing a double.
Junior teammate Jordan Rogers scored twice.
Freshman Gage Jones was the winning pitcher, allowing one earned run while striking out five batters. Sophomore John Carter Wilson allowed two earned runs on one hit over two innings, walking two while striking out three.
Bulldog junior Chris Hackney pitched the first three innings and also had three hits for his squad, driving in one run.
Sophomore teammate Will Massey singled in a run.
RBS junior Joseph Birdwell scored a run and drove in a run, and sophomore Jared White also scored a run.
The Bulldogs fell to 0-11.
