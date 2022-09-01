Macon County’s football team found a way to make it three wins in a row over rival Westmoreland at home Friday.
“I am super proud of my guys for stepping up to the challenge and getting it done,” Tigers head coach Kyle Shoulders said after the 20-15 win over the Eagles.
A couple of false starts and a big play from the Eagles defense stopped MCHS on its first drive.
The Eagles’ first possession resulted in a fumbled pass, which MCHS Gabe Borders snatched up, and the Tigers were at the Eagle 19-yard line.
A loss of a yard on first down put the ball on the 20, and the next play Shockley found Gabe Borders for 19 yards, which gave the Tigers a first and goal on the 1, and a personal foul penalty against the Eagles moves it up a half of a yard. The next play, senior quarterback Kyle Shockley ran it across the goal line to give the Tigers the early lead. A failed PAT attempt kept the score 6-0 Tigers with 1:43 left in the first quarter.
Bryson Higgins teed it up and kicked to Cooper White, who returned it to their own 44. A third-down holding penalty against the Eagles backed them up to their own 41 for a third and 13 attempt. A pickup of only eight yards forced the Eagles to punt, and the Tigers got a little tricky.
The punt is fielded by Zach Borders, who flipped to Gabe Borders, who gets a decent return, and a personal foul penalty against Westmoreland and a holding penalty against the Tigers offset giving the Tigers the ball at their own 26.
On the Tigers’ first play of the drive, Gabe Borders blows the top off the Eagles defense and Shockley hits him deep for a 74-yard touchdown to extend the Tigers’ lead. Higgins hit the PAT to make it 13-0 with 10:50 left in the first half.
A long methodical drive for the Eagles taking 6:05 off the clock ended in a 17-yard touchdown run from quarterback Kamryn Eden. Gabe Borders blocked the Eagles’ PAT, and it was 13-6 with 4:45 remaining in the half.
Dickens kicked a line drive off Tiger senior Mason Swindle and it rolled down to the Tiger 19-yard line, where it went out of bounds. A couple of good runs from Gabe Borders gave the Tigers a first down, but a false start on first down, a couple of incomplete passes and a loss of 4 yards forces the Tigers to punt. Taylor Hobbs punted to Eagles returner Eli Stafford, but there is no return and the Tigers down it at the Eagle 45-yard line.
The Eagles take over with 2:14 left until halftime. A couple of Tiger personal foul penalties moved the Eagles up to the Tiger 25-yard line, but then a false start moves them back to the 30. On the next play, Eden looked downfield for Stafford, but instead finds Zach Borders, who intercepts it and returns it back to the Tiger 21-yard line, and that is where the Tigers took over with 54.6 seconds left in the half.
On the first play of the drive, Shockley found Zach Borders for a gain of 23 with 37.7 seconds on the clock, but the Eagles pressure got to Shockley for a 13-yard sack to close the half with the Tigers up 13-6.
To start the third quarter, Higgins kicked it off to Chase Fishburn, who returned it to the Eagle 44-yard line. The Tiger defense came up big with a combined tackle for loss from senior Mason Swindle and sophomore Brody Frye, which forced a three-and-out for the Eagles. WHS kicker Peyton Dickens’ punt goes out of bounds at the Tiger 13.
The Tigers were driving down the field before a chop block penalty forced them to put it in the air, and Shockley threw an interception to Nick Gray, which gave the Eagles possession at their own 27. A 37-yard third down conversion from Eden to Stafford set the Eagles up first and 10 at the Tiger 33 yard line. Four plays later, Eden ran it in from 14 yards out and a Dickens PAT ties the game at 13.
On the kickoff, the sophomore does it again. Gabe Borders fielded the kick at the Tigers 7-yard line and took it 93 yards to the house to regain momentum and the lead. The Tigers got a false start penalty on the first PAT attempt, but Higgins drilled it from five yards deeper to give the Tigers a 20-13 lead with 52.2 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
On the ensuing kickoff, Higgins kicked to Fishburn, who fumbled during the return and the Tigers jumped on it for a possession at the Eagle 44-yard line. Tiger senior Tyler Gregory picked up three yards on the first play of the drive, which ended the third quarter. However, a block in the back penalty against the Tigers stalled the drive and forced them to punt. A tremendous punt from Hobbs was downed at the Eagle 3-yard line, where Westmoreland took over.
A big run from Matt Law gave the Eagles a first and 10 from their own 45. However, a second-down sack from a host of Tiger defenders stalled the Eagles’ drive, and a short gain from Eden on third down forced them to punt. Dickens punted to Gabe Borders and it went out of bounds on the Tiger 5-yard line.
On second down, Shockley used his legs to pick up the first down, but a block in the back negated it and moved it back to the 9-yard line. On the next play, senior Eagle defensive lineman Dawson Borders came up with a sack that is called a safety, which narrowed the Tigers’ lead to 20-15 with 4:53 to play.
After the safety, Hobbs punted to White, and Shockley made a potential game saving tackle by stopping him at midfield, where the Eagles took over.
“My defense really showed up and showed out at the end of the game,” Shoulders said.
And that is exactly what they did. Short gains from Stafford and Eden brought up third and 8 for the Eagles. On third down, Eden rolled out, but pressure from Shockley and Tiger sophomore Hunter Griggs forced a quick and low throw to Dickens for a loss of one and fourth down and 9 for the Eagles from the Tiger 49. On fourth down, the Eagles handed off to running back Bryce Kittrell, who is taken down after a short gain, which turned the ball over to the Tigers with 2:17 remaining.
On first down, Zach Borders broke loose for an 18-yard gain, but on the next play, Gabe Borders took a nasty hit and fumbled, which gave the ball back to the Eagles at their own 38-yard line. A false start penalty backed the Eagles up five yards, but a personal foul against the Tigers moved them up to their own 48-yard line. The Tiger defense held strong again, forcing two incompletions and getting to Eden for a sack, which gave the Eagles a fourth and 11 at their own 47.
On fourth down, Eden found Cooper White for a 5-yard gain, but not enough to keep the drive going. The Tigers took over first and 10 at their own 44-yard line. Shockley takes a knee, and a personal foul penalty against the Eagles moved the Tigers up to the Eagle 40-yard line, where Shockley kneels down again to end the game.
The Tigers travel to Smithville on Thursday night to take on the Tigers of Dekalb County in their first region game of the season.
