WESTMORELAND — The visiting Macon County High School boys basketball team outscored Westmoreland 16-5 in the fourth quarter, rallying for a 36-33, come-from-behind victory on Dec. 6.
The Tigers limited the Eagles to two points during the first quarter of the back-and-forth contest.
Macon County still led at halftime (16-13), but the Tigers produced just four points in the third period.
Westmoreland — which entered the contest with a 6-1 record (with its only loss coming by two points to Ezell-Harding, 54-52) — took control in the third quarter as senior guard Bryce Pardue made two 3-pointers, including a 4-point play. That allowed the Eagles to build a 28-20 lead.
However, Westmoreland produced just one field goal in the fourth quarter.
Macon County junior guard Brady Driver scored seven of his game-high 12 points in the final period, and sophomore teammate John Krantz provided a pair of baskets in the fourth quarter as well.
The Tigers won despite shooting just 34% from the field.
Westmoreland shot 33% from the floor.
Macon County was 11 of 16 at the free-throw line, while the Eagles converted on 4 of 8 attempts.
Pardue and sophomore guard Karson Anderson led the Eagles offensively with nine points each. Those two combined to make all five of Westmoreland’s 3-pointers.
Macon County junior Dalton Hudson scored six of his 11 points in the first quarter, helping the Tigers out to an early advantage.
Krantz backed Driver and Hudson’s offensive production with nine points, and sophomores Cason Gregory and Braylon Flowers contributed two points each.
The loss snapped a five-game losing skid for the Tigers, who hadn’t won since opening the season with a 40-27 victory over visiting Clarkrange.
• However, Macon County wasns’t able to build on the win on Friday evening, suffering a 40-39 loss to visiting Cumberland County.
It was the District 7-3A opener for the two teams.
The Jets made three 3-pointers in the first quarter to help them take a 15-9 lead into the second period, but the Tigers turned the tables in the second stanza, outscoring the visitors 17-10 over that eight-minute stretch to take a 26-25 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
Cumberland County took a 32-30 lead into the final period.
The Jets won despite converting on just 1 of 4 free throws in the fourth quarter.
Braeden Woodard scored six of Cumberland County’s eight points in the final period.
Woodard (17 points) and Jaxon Reed (18) combined for 35 of the Jets’ 40 points.
Cumberland County shot 38% from the field.
Macon County (2-5) shot 41% from the field but misfired on 9 of 18 free-throw attempts, failing to convert on all six of their free throws after halftime.
Driver scored 10 of his team-high 15 points in the second period, and Gregory provided 11 points.
Krantz and Logan Bandy had six and four points, respectively, and Hudson contributed three points.
