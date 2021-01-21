GLADEVILLE — The Macon County Junior High boys basketball team rallied in the fourth quarter for a 22-16 victory at Gladeville in the Tigers’ regular-season finale last Thursday evening.
Macon County trailed after each of the first three quarters — 6-4 after the first quarter, 10-8 at halftime and 15-14 entering the final period — but limited the Wildcats to one point in the final period.
The Tigers struggled from the free-throw line, connecting on just 6 of 22. Macon County was 4 of 13 at the charity stripe in the fourth quarter.
Zach Borders scored six of his game-high nine points in the final period, backed by John Krantz (7 points), Brody Frye (3) and Cason Gregory (3).
Cason Webber and Jack McChurch scored eight and six points, respectively.
The Tigers improved to 12-3 with the victory.
The Macon County Junior High girls were never threatened in their 45-20 win over Gladeville.
The Tigerettes led 12-1 after one period of play as Karly Ramsey scored half of her squad’s points in the opening quarter.
Then, Kyra N. Gregory scored nine points in the second stanza — connecting on all five of her free-throw attempts — as the margin swelled to 22 points (29-7) by halftime.
Macon County (13-0) led 36-16 entering the fourth quarter.
Ramsey and Kyra N. Gregory scored 12 points each, followed by Alexis Bandy (4), Vanessa Kirby (4), Cloe Solomon (4), Maggie Kelley (3), Sheridan Ellis (2), Natalie Green (2) and Kyra S. Gregory (2).
The Tigerettes made 17 of 35 field-goal attempts and 11 of 17 free-throw attempts.
Kylie Moss led the Lady Wildcats offensively with six points, and Brylee Fly and Eliana Ramsey scored five points each.
