SPARTA — Junior Hunter Patterson tossed a one-hitter as the Macon County High School baseball squad rolled to an 8-0 win at White County on March 21.
The Tiger victory avenged a 3-1 loss to the visiting Warriors one day earlier.
Patterson lost his no-hit bid with one out in the fifth inning. The right-hander did not walk a batter and struck out eight hitters.
All nine of the Macon County hits were singles as the team scored in five different innings, including a two-run fourth and a three-run sixth.
Tiger sophomore Kaden Woodard provided three hits, scored two runs and drove in a run, and junior teammate Braxton Lloyd had two hits, scored a run and drove in a run.
Senior Ely Malo, junior Jordan Rogers, sophomore Hayes Polston and freshman Matthew Wheeley all had singles for MCHS. Both Polston and Wheeley drove in two runs.
Macon County junior Jacob Hunt tossed a complete-game two-hitter the previous day.
The Warriors scored three runs in the fourth inning.
Lloyd singled and scored in the third inning.
That was one of four Tiger hits, with Hunt, Woodard and sophomore Braylon Flowers all singling once as well.
Hunt allowed three unearned runs, walked one hitter and struck out 13 batters.
• Macon County attempted to rally in Thursday evening’s contest against visiting Portland but fell short, dropping a 5-4 contest.
The Tigers outhit the visitors 11-6 but were victimized by four errors.
The Panthers scored two runs in both the second and third innings before adding another in the fourth for a 5-1 lead.
However, Macon County responded with a three-run fifth to pull back to within a run, but the Tigers didn’t score in their final two at-bats.
Flowers led Macon County offensively with three hits (including a double) and drove in a run, and Wheeley singled, doubled, scored a run and drove in two runs. Polston also had two hits and scored a run.
Rogers, Woodard, sophomore Landon Connor and freshman Hayden Dean also had hits.
