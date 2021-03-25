The Macon County High School baseball team was limited to seven hits in last Thursday evening’s contest against visiting Clay County.
However, the Tigers weren’t limited on the scoreboard.
Macon County rolled to a five-inning victory for the second consecutive game to open the season, capturing a 15-2 win over the Bulldogs.
The Tigers captured a 21-0 win over visiting Jackson County three days earlier.
“All the intra-squading (scrimmaging) we’ve done has helped us,” Macon County head coach Jason Hudson said of the team’s approach at the plate. “No matter who we’ve put in, they’ve done their job.
“I feel like we have 14 dudes who can play. We just have to mix and match and play to their strengths. You can’t really ask for much more through the first two games than what they’ve given us so far, all the way around really.”
Tiger senior Isaac Meador and junior Dawson Shrum combined on a one-hitter, with Levi Garrott’s one-out double in the top of the first inning resulting in Clay County’s lone hit.
Both runs that Meador and Shrum allowed were unearned. Meador pitched the first three innings, and Shrum came on to toss the final two frames. They combined to issue five base on balls and struck out seven.
“It’s a few too many walks today, but overall, all four (pitchers) who have thrown so far have done a great job,” Hudson said. “We’ve given up two runs in two games. You’ll win a lot if you do that. They’ve thrown strikes, and the defense has played well.”
Clay County’s Kolby Bates drew a first-inning walk and scored thanks to three passed balls.
However, Macon County erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the frame, thanks to five walks, three errors and a hit batsman.
Shrum and senior Ty Lowhorn drew bases-loaded walks to force in runs, and sophomores Nate Green and Ely Malo drove in runs with infield ground balls.
All eight runs crossed the plate before the Tigers produced their first hit, Meador’s single to rightfield.
Junior Oakley Stinson doubled in two runs in the six-run second inning, after Meador allowed a run to score with his sacrifice fly.
Green and Malo drew bases-loaded walks in the second inning to force in runs.
Four Bulldog pitchers combined to issue 11 base on balls.
“It’s been good discipline by us at the plate,” Hudson said. “We’ve taken the walks. We’ve not struck out a ton.
“We’ll get a step up in competition (soon).”
Garrott drew a fourth-inning walk and scored his squad’s second run thanks to a throwing error.
Macon Couty junior Noah Hix singled to lead off the bottom of the fourth and scored thanks to classmate Landon Colter’s sacrifice fly.
One batter earlier, junior Thomas Herbert flirted with a grand slam, hitting a deep fly ball to leftfield with the bases loaded that was caught for the first out of the inning.
- The Tigers suffered an 8-2 loss to visiting Portland on Friday evening.
The Panthers scored in four different innings, producing single runs in the first inning and seventh frame and three runs in both the third and fifth innings.
Macon County committed six errors, issued four base on balls and hit a batter.
Lowhorn was hit by a third-inning pitch, stole second base and eventually scored on Malo’s groundout.
Then, Lowhorn drew a fifth-inning walk and scored again.
Lowhorn, Green, Shrum and freshman Braxton Lloyd all had one hit for the Tigers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.