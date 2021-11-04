The Macon County Tigers overcame a slow start and rolled to a 44-10 victory to improve to 7-3 on the season.
“I’m proud of all of my guys,” said Tigers fourth-year head coach Kyle Shoulders. “For our offense to put up 44 points and our defense to be lights out the majority of the game after a long road trip shows the level of maturity this team has.”
After the teams traded punts on their first series, the Tigers started the scoring on their second drive. Senior running back Landon Colter picked up 33 yards to the 12-yard line. After a holding penalty negated a touchdown run, the Tigers settled for a 25-yard field goal from kicker Bryson Higgins for a 3-0 lead.
Cumberland County on the ensuing drive attempted a 49-yard field goal, but it was blocked by Cameron Houston.
After a punt by the Tigers, the Macon County defense got the football back as Joseph Scott intercepted a pass and returned it to the Cumberland County 34.
Colter then cashed in the turnover with a 30-yard touchdown run. The point after was blocked, leaving the score 9-0 with 18.1 seconds left in the first quarter.
Macon County’s defense then forced a turnover on downs against Cumberland County, and took over at the Jets 48 for its next possession. The Tigers drove to the 1, where quarterback Braydee Brooks got into the end zone on a sneak. A two-point conversion pass to Brody Clariday was good, and the Tigers upped their lead to 17-0.
Hayden Wix then intercepted a pass on the next series, and Brooks connected with Houston for a 43-yard touchdonw pass that gave Macon County a 24-0 edge with 42.8 seconds to play in the half.
Cumberland County managed to get in range and connected on a 42-yard field goal to cut the lead to 24-3 by halfitme.
Colter scored on the opening series of the second half for the Tigers, reaching the end zone from 9 yards out to make it 31-3 after Higgins converted the point after.
The Jets answered with a score that made it 31-10, before Brooks found Wix for a 10-yard touchdown pass that pushed the lead to 38-10.
The Tigers final scoring drive came on a 2-yard pass from Brooks to Clariday. The TD was set up by a 44-yard pass from Brooks to Gabe Borders. The point-after try was no good, leaving the score 44-10.
“This is the type of effort we will need next week if we want to pickup a win in the playoffs,” said Shoulders.
The Tigers host the first round of the 4A state playoffs on Friday night hosting the Chattanooga Central Pounders in a win or go home game.
