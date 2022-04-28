The Macon County High School baseball squad rolled to an 11-1, five-inning victory over visiting Red Boiling Springs on Friday afternoon.
The Tigers scored nine runs over the first two innings.
Macon County freshman Hayes Polston hit a two-run home run, and sophomore Jordan Rogers drove in two runs.
Junior Ely Malo had the Tigers’ only other extra-base hit, a double.
Junior Nate Green, sophomore Jacob Hunt and freshman Jay Wilson all scored two runs.
Wilson also pitched the final two innings, allowing an earned run in the fourth inning on one hit. He struck out six hitters.
Green pitched three innings of hitless baseball, striking out seven.
Macon County improved to 9-13.
The Tigers rolled to a 9-1 win at Clay County last Thursday evening, snapping a seven-game losing skid.
The Tigers scored in five different innings, producing three runs in the seventh.
Freshman Braylon Flowers allowed just two hits in picking up the complete-game win. He allowed an earned run, walked one and struck out 10.
Both Green and senior Oakley Stinson had three hits, and Stinson scored three runs and drove in a run.
Freshman Soup Woodard had two hits — including a home run — and drove in four runs, and Malo also produced two hits.
Macon County suffered a doubleheader sweep at Stone Memorial on April 18.
In the opener, the Tigers surrendered two runs in the top of the seventh to force extra innings and gave up two more runs in the eighth in the 4-2 loss.
Hunt tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits. The left-hander walked one and struck out three.
Sophomore Hunter Patterson tossed the final 1 2/3 innings, allowing two unearned runs. He did not allow a hit and struck out two.
Stinson had two hits and drove in a run, and Malo also drove in a run.
Green singled and scored, and Flowers also crossed the plate.
Hunt and Rogers also provided singles.
In the second game, Macon County dropped a 1-0 decision.
The Panthers scored the lone run in the bottom of the first.
The Tigers managed just two hits, singles from Flowers and Stinson. Stinson also drew a walk.
Macon County sophomore Braxton Lloyd pitched a complete game, allowing an earned run on seven hits. The right-hander walked one and struck out six.
The Tigers fell to 5-7 in District 7-3A play.
