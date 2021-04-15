The Macon County High School baseball team took control from the outset in last Thursday evening’s 15-5, five-inning victory over visiting Red Boiling Springs.
The Tigers snapped a six-game losing skid, while the Bulldogs fell to 0-10.
Macon County scored all of its runs over the first three innings, substituting liberally.
Tiger senior Isaac Meador opened the scoring with a two-run home run in the first inning.
Then, Macon County erupted for nine runs in the second inning.
Tiger junior Dawson Shrum singled in two runs during the outburst, and sophomore teammate Nate Green also singled in a run.
Macon County senior Jordon Steen provided a two-run single in the three-run third as the lead swelled to 15-0.
The third RBS pitcher, freshman left-hander Aubrey Link, came on to pitch a scoreless fourth inning, striking out the side.
The Bulldogs responded by scoring three runs in the fourth.
RBS senior Devin Justice singled, and freshman Aubrey Link and senior Hagan Wright drew walks. Justice scored thanks to a wild pitch, and junior Comen Raines singled to drive in Link.
Junior Preston Huffines was hit by a bases-loaded pitch, forcing in Wright.
Justice singled and scored again in the fifth, and Link drew a walk and scored on Raines’ single.
Justice, Raines and senior Kenyan Goolsby all had two hits, accounting for six of the Bulldogs’ seven.
Tiger freshman Jacob Hunt picked up the win, pitching the first four innings. The left-hander allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits, issued two base on balls and struck out seven.
Classmate Hunter Patterson came on to pitch the fifth inning.
Green, Shrum and freshman Braxton Lloyd all had two hits for Macon County, which compiled 11 hits.
Senior Ty Lowhorn, junior Thomas Herbert and freshman Carson Dalton all scored twice.
