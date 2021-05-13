The Macon County High School baseball team reeled off seven runs in the first inning of last Wednesday evening’s 12-0, five-inning victory over visiting Red Boiling Springs.
It was the third meeting between the two programs this season, with the Tigers winning the first two contests by scores of 15-5 and 6-2.
In the third meeting, Macon County sophomore Ty Lowhorn doubled in a run during the first-inning outburst, and seniors Isaac Meador and Jordon Steen drove in runs with sacrifice flies. Sophomore Ely Malo drew a bases-loaded walk to force in a run, and another run scored when junior Oakley Stinson was hit by a bases-loaded pitch.
The host squad scored seven runs in the first inning on just two hits.
Tiger junior Thomas Herbert led off the second inning with a single and scored on Malo’s single. Malo scored when junior Dawson Shrum grounded into a forceout.
Macon County sophomore Nate Green led off the third inning with a single, and freshmen Braxton Lloyd and Jordan Rodgers drew walks to load the bases. Herbert walked to force in Green, and freshman Jacob Hunt drove in Lloyd with a sacrifice fly.
Then, freshman John Marsh singled to drive in Rogers with the game’s final run.
Tiger senior Layne Wix pitched the first 1 2/3 innings, allowing one hit, walking two and striking out one.
Malo came on and struck out all four batters who he faced, and freshman Hunter Patterson tossed the final two frames, allowing two hits while striking out two.
Junior Nicolas McCoy, junior Comen Raines, junior Christian White, freshman Aubrey Link and freshman Riley Thompson had hits for the Bulldogs.
